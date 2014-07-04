Reuters World Cup schedule at 1600 GMT on Friday:

MATCHES

France v Germany, Rio de Janeiro (1600)

France meet Germany in quarter-finals at the Maracana

RIO DE JANEIRO - Germany play France in a last-eight clash between two former world champions with a possible semi-final date against hosts Brazil looming. (SOCCER-WORLD/M58-FRA-GER, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 500 words)

Brazil v Colombia, Fortaleza (2000)

Under-pressure Brazil look to defuse Colombian threat

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Hosts Brazil, under pressure to breathe life into their World Cup campaign, seek a convincing victory over Colombia and free-scoring attacking midfielder James Rodriguez in their quarter-final in Fortaleza. (SOCCER-WORLD/M57-BRA-COL, expect by 2230 GMT/6.30 PM ET), by Gideon Long, 500 words)

ELSEWHERE

Argentina coach Sabella previews Belgium quarter-final

BRASILIA - Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella and a player hold a news conference previewing Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against Belgium in Brasilia. (SOCCER-WORLD/M60-ARG, (PIX), TV, moving shortly, by Iain Rogers and Patrick Johnston, 400 words)

Belgium coach Wilmots previews Argentina quarter-final

BRASILIA - Belgium coach Marc Wilmots and a player hold a news conference previewing Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against Argentina in Brasilia. (SOCCER-WORLD/M60-BEL, (PIX), TV, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

Costa Rica, Netherlands hold pre-match news conferences

SALVADOR, Brazil - Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal and his Costa Rica counterpart Jorge Luis Pinto give separate pre-match news conferences ahead of Saturday's World Cup quarter-final at the Fonte Nova arena. (SOCCER-WORLD/M59-NED, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words); (SOCCER-WORLD/M59-CRC, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Neil Maidment, 400 words)

Cameroon promise swift resolution in match-fixing probe

SALVADOR, Brazil - The Cameroon Football Federation has promised a swift outcome to its investigation into allegations that seven of the country's players were involved in a World Cup match-fixing scandal after FIFA poured cold water on the claims. (SOCCER-WORLD/CMR-FRAUD, moved, by Mark Gleeson, 450 words)

(Compiled by Caroline Helly)