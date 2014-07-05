Reuters World Cup schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday:

Brazil's Neymar out of World Cup with back injury - team

FORTALEZA - Brazil forward Neymar has been ruled out of the World Cup after fracturing his vertebrae in the closing stages of the 2-1 quarter-final win over Colombia on Friday, his team said. (SOCCER-WORLD/M57-BRA-COL-NEYMAR (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, 300 words)

Brazil and Germany reach World Cup semi-finals

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Hosts Brazil and Europe's biggest remaining team Germany set up an epic-looking World Cup semi-final for next week with deserved victories over Colombia and France respectively. (WORLD-SOCCER/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Andrew Cawthorne, 800 words)

MATCHES

Argentina v Belgium, Brasilia (1600)

Argentina aim to break last eight hoodoo

BRASILIA - Argentina take on Belgium in their World Cup quarter-final in the Brazilian capital aiming to avoid a third consecutive last eight exit. (SOCCER-WORLD/M60-ARG-BEL (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, Patrick Johnston and Brian Homewood, 600 words)

Netherlands v Costa Rica, Salvador (2000)

Dutch fancied to grab last of the semi-final spots

SALVADOR, Brazil - The Netherlands will start as favourites to overcome surprise package Costa Rica at the Fonte Nova arena and be the last side to take their place in the semi-final lineup. (SOCCER-WORLD/M59-NED-CRC (PIX, TV), expect from 2145 GMT /5.45 PM ET, by Neil Maidment, 600 words)

ELSEWHERE

Germany get ready for fourth straight World Cup semi-final

SANTO ANDRE, Brazil - Germany return to their isolated team base on the Atlantic coast in northeastern Brazil to train and start their preparations for their fourth straight World Cup semi-final match, with hosts Brazil waiting in the last four. (SOCCER-WORLD/GER, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Erik Kirschbaum, 600 words)

