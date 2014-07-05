Reuters World Cup schedule at 1600 GMT on Saturday:

MATCHES

Argentina v Belgium, Brasilia (1600)

Argentina meet Belgium in 1980s re-run

BRASILIA - Argentina will attempt to reach the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990 when they meet Belgium, a team they played twice at the World Cup in the 1980s, at the Brasilia national stadium. (SOCCER-WORLD/M60-ARG-BEL, expect from 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

Netherlands v Costa Rica, Salvador (2000)

Dutch fancied to grab last of the semi-final spots

SALVADOR, Brazil - The Netherlands will start as favourites to overcome surprise package Costa Rica at the Fonte Nova arena and be the last side to take their place in the semi-final lineup. (SOCCER-WORLD/M59-NED-CRC (PIX, TV), expect from 2145 GMT /5.45 PM ET, by Neil Maidment, 600 words)

ELSEWHERE

RIO DE JANEIRO - With the World Cup reaching the semi-final stage this week we take a look at six of the most memorable and exciting semi-finals from past tournaments. (SOCCER-WORLD/SEMI-FINALS-MEMORIES, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 750 words)

Give 10 pct profit to poor, Venezuela legislator urges FIFA

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Scocer's governing body FIFA should set an example to the world by giving 10 percent of World Cup profits to the poor, a Venezuelan legislator said. (SOCCER-WORLD/FIFA-VENEZUELA, moved, 205 words)

Mertesacker, Schweinsteiger on sidelines of Germany training

SANTO ANDRE, Brazil - Germany's Per Mertesacker, suffering from a slight flu, and Bastian Schweinsteiger, battling exhaustion, were the only players unable to take part in a light training session at their World Cup base camp on the Atlantic shore in northeastern Brazil. (SOCCER-WORLD/GER-MERTESACKER, (PIX, TV) moved, by Erik Kirschbaum, 400 words)

Germany shielded from public at beachside fortress

SANTO ANDRE, Brazil - Germany have spent most of their time at the World Cup behind the towering walls of their 'Campo Bahia' fortress on the shores of the Atlantic, avoiding fans, locals and media. It's their way of shielding themselves from external pressures and focusing on their only target - winning an elusive fourth World Cup. (SOCCER-WORLD/GER-FORTRESS, (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Erik Kirschbaum, 600 words) (Compiled by Caroline Helly)