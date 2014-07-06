Reuters World Cup schedule at 1600 GMT on Sunday:

- -

PREVIEW

Brazil mull Neymar conundrum as consistent Germany loom

BELO HORIZONTE - Brazil must overcome the massive blow dealt by the injury to marquee forward Neymar if they are to beat frighteningly consistent Germany on Tuesday and book a World Cup final spot on home soil for a second time. (SOCCER-WORLD/M61-BRA-GER (PREVIEW), moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 500 words)

See also: SOCCER-WORLD/M61-BRA-GER (FACTBOX)

- -

ELSEWHERE

Brazilians look to Pele and 1962 for Cup-winning omen

SAO PAULO - Brazil have won a World Cup after losing their best player and they will be looking to the memory of 1962, when Pele was injured against Czechoslovakia, as an omen to get them over the loss of injured talisman Neymar. (SOCCER-WORLD/BRA-PELE-NEYMAR, moved, 600 words)

- -

Forget Spain, it was Costa Rica 'tico-taka' that lit us up

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Costa Rica exit the World Cup proudly unbeaten in open play with a first ever quarter-final appearance, the scalps of two former champions and some tidy football that mocked their underdog status. (SOCCER-WORLD/CRC, moved, by Andrew Cawthorne, 500 words)

- -

Schweinsteiger and assistant coach hold news conference

SANTO ANDRE, Brazil - Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger and assistant coach Hansi Flick hold a news conference ahead of Tuesday's semi-final against Brazil. (SOCCER-WORLD/GER, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Erik Kirschbaum, 500 words)

- -

Planaltina youth club nurturing talent with little support

BRASILIA - Jefferson Matteus, better known as "Biro Biro" by his team mates in the Planaltina youth soccer club, is one of thousands of Brazilian children dreaming of becoming the next Neymar. (SOCCER-WORLD/PLANALTINA (PIX, TV), by Marine Hass, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 500 words) (Compiled by Ken Ferris)