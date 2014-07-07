Reuters World Cup schedule at 1700 GMT on Monday:

- -

PREVIEW

Brazil mull Neymar conundrum as consistent Germany loom

BELO HORIZONTE - Brazil must overcome the massive blow dealt by the injury to marquee forward Neymar if they are to beat frighteningly consistent Germany on Tuesday and book a World Cup final spot on home soil for a second time. (SOCCER-WORLD/M61-BRA-GER (PREVIEW), moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 500 words)

See also: SOCCER-WORLD/M61-BRA-GER (FACTBOX)

- -

All eyes on Messi and Robben with Rio in sight

The Netherlands are one win away from a second straight World Cup final while opponents Argentina head into Wednesday's last-four clash looking to end their 24-year wait for a place in the biggest game of all. (SOCCER-WORLD/M62-NED-ARG (PREVIEW), moving shortly, by Simon Evans, 500 words)

See also: SOCCER-WORLD/M62-NED-ARG (FACTBOX)

- -

ELSEWHERE

No action against Zuniga for Neymar tackle, says FIFA

RIO DE JANEIRO - Colombia defender Juan Camilo Zuniga will not be punished for the tackle on Neymar that left the Brazil striker with a broken bone in his back and forced him out of the rest of the World Cup. (SOCCER-WORLD/NEYMAR (UPDATE 1), moved, by Julian Linden, 550 words)

- -

Brazil coach Scolari speaks to media ahead of semi-final

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari holds a news conference ahead of Tuesday's semi-final against Germany. (SOCCER-WORLD/M61-BRA, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Andrew Cawthorne, 500 words)

- -

Germany's Loew, Boateng discuss semi-final v Brazil

BELO HORIZONTE - Germany coach Joachim Loew and defender Jerome Boateng hold a news conference (1940) following their final training session in the stadium (1830) ahead of Tuesday's semi-final against Brazil (SOCCER-WORLD/M61-GER, expect by 0100 GMT/2100 ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 500 words)

Germany feel fourth World Cup is date with destiny

SANTO ANDRE, Brazil - History weighs heavily on the hearts of soccer players from Germany, a country with few national heroes after a belligerent 20th century past. Yet its World Cup winners from 1954, 1974 and 1990 are immortals and Joachim Loew's team are determined to join the short list of legends after coming close in 2002, 2006 and 2010 (SOCCER-WORLD/GER-HISTORY, moving shortly, by Erik Kirschbaum, 600 words)

- -

Luiz a key man for Brazil after journey from obscurity

SAO PAULO - The last 13 months have been good to David Luiz, who goes into the semi-final of the World Cup not just as captain of Brazil but as one of the most popular players with both team mates and fans. (SOCCER-WORLD/BRA-LUIZ, moved, by Andrew Downie, 600 words) (Compiled by Ken Ferris)