Reuters World Cup schedule at 1600 GMT on Tuesday:

- -

SEMI-FINAL MATCH

Brazil v Germany, Belo Horizonte (2000)

Brazil face Germany without Neymar, captain Thiago Silva

BELO HORIZONTE - Brazil will grind to a halt when the hosts, missing injured talisman Neymar and suspended captain Thiago Silva, take on European heavyweights Germany in the semi-finals. (SOCCER-WORLD/M61-BRA-GER (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Andy Cawthorne, Karolos Grohmann, Mike Collett and Gideon Long, 500 words plus sidebars, reaction)

- -

PREVIEW

All eyes on Messi and Robben with Rio in sight

The Netherlands are one win away from a second straight World Cup final while opponents Argentina head into Wednesday's last-four clash looking to end their 24-year wait for a place in the biggest game of all. (SOCCER-WORLD/M62-NED-ARG (PREVIEW), moving shortly, by Simon Evans, 500 words)

See also: SOCCER-WORLD/M62-NED-ARG (FACTBOX)

- -

ELSEWHERE

Argentina coach Sabella discusses semi-final clash

SAO PAULO - Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella talks to the media about his team's chances against the Netherlands in their semi-final at the Corinthians arena. (SOCCER-WORLD/M62-ARG expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Peter Rutherford, Mike Collett-White and Javier Leira, 400 words)

- -

Netherlands prepare for Argentina test

SAO PAULO - Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal addresses the media at the Corinthians arena with the dust still settling on their penalty shootout win over Costa Rica on Saturday as the Dutch turn their attention to semi-final opponents Argentina. (SOCCER-WORLD/NED expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Peter Rutherford and Mike Collett-White, 400 worlds)

- -

Executive in World Cup ticket scalping probe released

RIO DE JANEIRO - Ray Whelan, the chief executive of a hospitality firm arrested in connection with an investigation into VIP ticket scalping at the World Cup, was released on Tuesday after spending the night in custody. (SOCCER-WORLD/TICKETS (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Brian Homewood, 500 words) (Compiled by Ken Ferris)