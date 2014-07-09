Reuters World Cup schedule at 0015 GMT on Wednesday:

- -

Ruthless Germany leave Brazil heartbroken

RIO DE JANEIRO - The nation whose soccer has thrilled the world for generations was left heartbroken on Tuesday after Brazil's humiliating 7-1 loss of Germany in the semi-finals of the World Cup, a defeat that will sting forever. (SOCCER-WORLD/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Julian Linden, 900 words)

- -

SEMI-FINAL MATCH

Netherlands v Argentina, Sao Paulo (2000)

Messi's Argentina face Netherlands in last four

SAO PAULO - After Germany's stunning demolition of hosts Brazil on Tuesday, Lionel Messi's Argentina will seek to join the Europeans in the final when they take on 2010 runners-up the Netherlands in Sao Paulo later on Wednesday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M62-NED-ARG (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 500 words plus sidebars, reaction)

- -

ELSEWHERE

Argentina coach Sabella discusses semi-final clash

SAO PAULO - Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella talks to the media about his team's chances against the Netherlands in their semi-final at the Corinthians arena. (SOCCER-WORLD/M62-ARG moving shortly, by Peter Rutherford, Mike Collett-White and Javier Leira, 500 words)

- -

Van Persie sick, a doubt for Argentina clash

SAO PAULO - Netherlands striker Robin van Persie is a doubt for Wednesday's World Cup semi-final against Argentina after coming down with stomach problems, coach Louis van Gaal said.(SOCCER-WORLD/NED-VANPERSIE, moved, by Peter Rutherford, 500 words)

- -

Krul won't start for Dutch despite penalty heroics

SAO PAULO - Substitute goalkeeper Tim Krul's penalty shootout heroics for the Netherlands against Costa Rica in the quarter-final have not convinced coach Louis van Gaal to promote him to the starting lineup for Wednesday's World Cup semi-final against Argentina. (SOCCER-WORLD/NED-GOALKEEPERS, moved, by Mike Collett-White, 200 words) (Compiled by Ken Ferris)