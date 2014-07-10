Reuters World Cup schedule at 1630 GMT on Thursday:

- -

PREVIEW

Brazil face must-win game Dutch don't even want

BRASILIA - After Brazil's utter humiliation against Germany, anything less than a win in Saturday's third-place match against an indifferent Netherlands team would deepen the gloom hanging over the World Cup hosts. (SOCCER-WORLD/M63-BRA-NED (PREVIEW) moved, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

See also (SOCCER-WORLD/M63-BRA-NED (FACTBOX), moved)

- -

ELSEWHERE

World Cup finalists Germany hold news conference

SANTO ANDRE, Brazil - Germany, fresh from their 7-1 mauling of hosts Brazil, hold a news conference at their base camp in Northeastern Brazil as they prepare to face Argentina in Sunday's World Cup final. (SOCCER-WORLD/GERMANY (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Erik Kirschbaum, 500 words)

Suarez ban appeal rejected by FIFA

RIO DE JANEIRO - Uruguay forward Luis Suarez, banned from all soccer activity for four months and nine competitive internationals for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during a World Cup match, has lost his appeal, FIFA said on Thursday. (SOCCER-WORLD/URU-SUAREZ, moved, 500 words)

Brazil sports minister says soccer shake-up needed

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil's humiliating 7-1 defeat by Germany has left a deep scar on the World Cup hosts and highlighted the need for a soccer shake-up in the country, but it was not on the same scale as the "national tragedy" of losing the 1950 final, Sports Minister Aldo Rebelo said on Thursday. (SOCCER-WORLD/BRA-REBELO, moving shortly, by Mike Collett, 500 words) (Compiled by Ed Osmond)