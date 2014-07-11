Reuters World Cup schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday:

World Cup final

Germany v Argentina

RIO DE JANEIRO - We continue the build-up to Sunday's final. (SOCCER-WORLD/, expect stories throughout)

Germany captain Lahm and forward Mueller meet press

SANTO ANDRE, Brazil - Germany captain and forward Thomas Mueller attend news conference at Germany's team base before they travel to Rio on Friday evening for Sunday's final (SOCCER-WORLD/GERMANY (PIX,TV), expect by 1500 GMT/1100 ET, by Erik Kirschbaum, 500 words)

RIO DE JANEIRO - Argentina and Germany have appeared collectively in nine previous World Cup finals and two against each other. The South Americans beat West Germany to win the 1986 World Cup before the Europeans gained revenge in the final four years later. (SOCCER-WORLD/FINALS-PREVIOUS), moving at 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by Mike Collett, 1000 words)

Third-place playoff

Brazil v Netherlands

Brazil coach Scolari previews game

BRASILIA - Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari and a player hold a news conference previewing Saturday's World Cup third-place match against the Netherlands. (SOCCER-WORLD/M63-BRA, pix, TV, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

Netherlands coach Van Gaal previews third-place match

BRASILIA - Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal and a player hold a news conference previewing Saturday's World Cup third-place match against Brazil. (SOCCER-WORLD/M63-NED, pix, TV, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

FIFA refereeing chief holds news conference

RIO DE JANEIRO - FIFA's head of refereeing Massimo Busacca holds a news conference to name the World Cup final referee and discuss officiating at the tournament. (SOCCER-WORLD/REFEREES, pix, TV, expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)

(Compiled by Ed Osmond)