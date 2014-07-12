Reuters World Cup schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday:

Third-place playoff

Brazil v Netherlands, Brasilia (2000)

Brazil determined to beat Dutch and claim third spot

BRASILIA - Brazil are desperate to finish on a winning note after their humiliation versus Germany by claiming third place against a Netherlands team looking to finish the tournament without being beaten in regulation time in Louis van Gaal's final match in charge. (SOCCER-WORLD/M63-BRA-NED (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT, by Iain Rogers and Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

World Cup final

Germany v Argentina

RIO DE JANEIRO - We continue the build-up to Sunday's final. (SOCCER-WORLD/, expect stories throughout)

Argentina defend South American pride in World Cup final

RIO DE JANEIRO - Lionel Messi-led Argentina carry the flag for Latin America in Sunday's World Cup final but will be wary of the powerful Germans who humiliated Brazil on their own soil and are chasing a first title for Europe in South America. (WORLD-SOCCER/M64-ARG, expect by 2200 GMT/1800 ET, 500 words)

Germany know Argentina will be tougher than Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO - Germany know winning the World Cup against Argentina on Sunday will be far more difficult than overcoming hosts Brazil to reach it, and there will be no complacency as they seek the first European win on South American soil. (WORLD-SOCCER/M64-GER, expect by 2000 GMT/1600 ET, 500 words)

Messi, Mueller, Rodriguez amid contenders for World Cup best

RIO DE JANEIRO - Four Germans, three Argentines, and one player each from Brazil, Colombia and the Netherlands are short-listed for the 'Golden Ball' award for the World Cup's best player. (SOCCER-WORLD/GOLDENBALL, moved, 300 words)

Argentina's Messi aims to join elite of soccer greats

RIO DE JANEIRO - Lionel Messi, one of the most unassuming but also one of the most admired athletes in sport, can join the elite of soccer greats by winning the World Cup with Argentina in Sunday's final against Germany. (SOCCER-WORLD/MESSI, 600 words, moved, by Simon Evans)

- - (Compiled by Ken Ferris)