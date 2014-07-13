Reuters World Cup schedule at 0015 GMT on Sunday:

World Cup final

Germany v Argentina 1900

Germany not expecting any more Argentine gifts

RIO DE JANEIRO - Germany have been given a helping hand by their opponents in beating Argentina at the last two World Cups but do not expect any more South American gifts in Sunday's final at the Maracana. (SOCCER-WORLD/M64-GER-ARG, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 800 words)

Brazil blunder again to hand Dutch third place

BRASILIA - Brazil signed off from their home World Cup to a cacophony of boos on Saturday as the defensive errors that crushed their bid for a sixth title resurfaced in a shoddy 3-0 loss to the Netherlands in the third-place playoff match. (SOCCER-WORLD/M63-BRA-NED, moved, by Patrick Johnston, 600 words)

