SOCCER
Euro 2016 qualifiers (1945 unless stated)
Group A
Netherlands v Latvia (1700)
Czech Republic v Iceland
Turkey v Kazakhstan
Group B
Belgium v Wales (1700)
Cyprus v Andorra (1700)
Israel v Bosnia
Group H
Azerbaijan v Norway
Bulgaria v Malta
Italy v Croatia
Dutch desperate for win against Latvia, Italy host Croatia
The Netherlands, third in Group A after picking up only three points from as many games, host Latvia with under-fire coach Guus Hiddink promising to quit if they fail to win, while Italy welcome Croatia and Belgium take on Wales. (SOCCER-EURO/COUNTRY, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)
TENNIS
ATP World Tour Finals, London
Federer beats Wawrinka to set up dream final with Djokovic
LONDON - Roger Federer saved four match points in a gripping semi-final with fellow Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka on Saturday to set up a dream ATP World Tour Final climax with Novak Djokovic. (TENNIS-ATP/ (PIX), moved, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)
BOXING
Dominant Klitschko knocks out Pulev to retain IBF crown
World heavyweight champion Vladimir Klitschko knocked out Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev with a fierce left hook in the fifth round to retain his IBF title and end his opponent's unbeaten record. (BOXING-KLITSCHKO/ moved, by Karolos Grohmann 300 words)
NBA
Grizzlies maintain fast start with win over Pistons
Zach Randolph recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 17 points and a season-high 22 rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Detroit Pistons. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
NHL
Kings down Ducks in overtime
Jarret Stoll scored a power-play goal in overtime, lifting the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-2 victory over Anaheim. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved , by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
GOLF
PGA Tour: OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Putnam in sole command at El Camaleon
Jason Bohn kept his cool in tricky scoring conditions and took advantage of an erratic finish by Shawn Stefani to lead by a shot after the third round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in Mexico. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), moved, 350 words)
European Tour: Turkish Airlines Open
Ormsby leads with Westwood and Poulter ready to pounce
BELEK, Turkey - Australian journeyman Wade Ormsby takes a one-shot lead into the closing round with former world number one Lee Westwood, European Ryder Cup talisman Ian Poulter and German Marcel Siem all breathing down his neck. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1430 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 400 words)
RUGBY
International matches
Ireland v Georgia (1430)
Ireland set for easier run out against Georgia
DUBLIN - A week after their impressive victory over South Africa, Ireland meet a tough but limited Georgia side in their second November test at the Aviva stadium. (RUGBY-IRELAND/, expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 300 words)
CRICKET
Australia v South Africa, second ODI, Perth
Australia, minus Clarke, aim for 2-0 lead over S.Africa
George Bailey will lead Michael Clarke's team qgainst South Africa in the absence of Australia's regular skipper due to another hamstring problem as the hosts look to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series at the WACA. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 1130 GMT/6:30 AM ET, 350 words)
India v Sri Lanka, Ranchi, fifth ODI
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe, Chittagong, third test
RALLYING
Rally of Wales
ALPINE SKIING
World Cup: Men's Slalom, Levi, Finland
BADMINTON
BWF Li Ning China Open Super Series Premier, Shanghai
