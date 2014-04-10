Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday:

GOLF

Masters (to 13)

Scott, Mickelson and McIlroy set to tee off in 78th Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia - The eyes of the golfing world will be firmly fixed on Augusta National where defending champion Adam Scott, three-times winner Phil Mickelson and former world number one Rory McIlroy launch their title bids. Ninety-seven players are competing in the first of the year's four majors. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX), expect first story by 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, Tony Jimenez, Julian Linden and Larry Fine, 500 words)

European Tour: Malaysian Open, Kuala Lumpur (to 20)

NBA

Suns hope to inch closer to playoff berth

The Phoenix Suns, clinging to the final Western Conference playoff seeding with five games to play, visit the New Orleans Pelicans in one of 12 games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NHL

Ducks look to wrap up division crown

The Anaheim Ducks can lock up the Pacific Division crown and a more favourable first-round playoff opponent with a win over the visiting San Jose Sharks in one of five games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 550 words)

BASEBALL

Yanks' Tanaka makes home debut

Japanese right-hander Masahiro Tanaka makes his home debut for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles in one of 16 games on the Major League Baseball games on the schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League preview

English soccer pauses to commemorate Hillsborough

LONDON - Every senior match in England will kick-off seven minutes later than normal this weekend as soccer marks the 25th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, when 96 Liverpool fans died at an FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), by Mike Collett, moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 750 words)

FA Cup preview

FA Cup holders Wigan not ready to hand trophy back yet

LONDON - FA Cup holders Wigan Athletic will aim to cause another seismic upset after last season's triumph over Manchester City when they face Arsenal in the first of two intriguing semi-finals at Wembley on Saturday (1607 GMT). (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PREVIEW), by Mike Collett, moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 750 words)

Europa League

Quarter-finals, second legs

Benfica v AZ Alkmaar (1905 GMT)

Juventus v Olympique Lyon (1905)

Valencia v Basel (1905)

Sevilla v Porto (1905)

LONDON - Europa League favourites Juventus bid to reach the last four when they take a 1-0 lead over Lyon into the second leg of their quarter-final at their Juventus stadium.(SOCCER-EUROPA/ (PIX), expect by 2115 GMT/5.15 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 400 words)

Barca looking to put pressure on La Liga leaders Atletico

MADRID - Second-placed champions Barcelona can climb above leaders Atletico Madrid, who play at Getafe on Sunday, with a win at Granada on Saturday, when Real Madrid, in third, host Almeria. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW) expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Casablanca Grand Prix, Morocco (to 13)

Men's Clay Court Championship, Houston, U.S. (to 13)

WTA: Katowice Open, Poland (to 13)

Bogota Cup, Colombia (to 13)

CYCLING

Tour of the Basque Country (to 12)

