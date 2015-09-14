Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

TENNIS

U.S. Open

Djokovic conquers Federer at U.S. Open for 10th major title

NEW YORK - Novak Djokovic closed out the grand slam campaign in style beating long time rival Roger Federer to claim the U.S. Open on Sunday, leaving the Serb a hair away from one of the greatest seasons of all-time. (TENNIS-OPEN/MEN (PIX, WRAPUP 1), moved, by Steve Keating and Larry Fine, 750 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

West Ham United v Newcastle United (1900)

- -

La Liga

Rayo Vallecano v Deportivo Coruna (1830)

- -

Serie A

Sampdoria v Bologna (1845)

- -

Champions League

Man City target fast start against ailing Juventus

LONDON - Manchester City embark on a fifth Champions League campaign buoyant after a perfect start to their domestic season but still searching for the secret formula against Europe's top brass. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-JUV/(PREVIEW), moved, by Martyn Herman, 455 words)

- -

Dutch links add familiar flavour to Man Utd visit

LONDON - An air of familiarity will pervade the Champions League return of PSV Eindhoven and Manchester United when they open their Group B campaign in the Netherlands on Tuesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSV-MNU/(PREVIEW), moved, by Mark Gleeson, 346 words)

- -

Zlatan in the limelight as PSG prepare for Malmo

PARIS - All eyes will be on Zlatan Ibrahimovic as Paris Saint-German get their Champions League Group A campaign underway against his boyhood club Malmo in the French capital on Tuesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-MAL/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Leigh Thomas, 433 words)

- -

Real, Shakhtar preview Champions League Group A clash

MADRID - Real Madrid coach Rafa Benitez, his Shakhtar Donetsk counterpart Mircea Lucescu and players hold news conferences previewing Tuesday's Champions League Group A opener at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-SHA/ (PIX, TV) expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

World Cup (Sept. 18 to Oct. 31)

England name team for opening match

BAGSHOT, England - Coach Stuart Lancaster names his team for the opening match of the World Cup when hosts England face Fiji on Friday. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ENGLAND, expect by 1600 GMT/1200 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

- -

Pumas start to gear up for All Blacks showdown

WARE, England - Argentina coach Daniel Hourcade and captain Agustin Creevy speak to the media as the Pumas build-up to their opening World Cup match with New Zealand on Sunday. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ARGENTINA, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- -

LONDON - We continue the build-up to the tournament in England, which starts on Friday. (RUGBY-WORLD/, expect throughout)

- - - -

BOXING

Mayweather's legacy still up for debate

LAS VEGAS - Should Floyd Mayweather's boxing career now be over his place among the sport's very best is assured. As for his brash claim to be 'The Best Ever', that will be for historians to judge. (BOXING-MAYWEATHER/LEGACY (PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 500 words)

- - - -

NFL

Ryan has long-suffering Bills headed in right direction

Buffalo Bills first-year head coach Rex Ryan boldly predicted his team would snap the NFL's longest active playoff drought in 2015, and an impressive season-opening win on Sunday showed he just might be onto something. (NFL-WEEK1/ (PIX), moved, by Frank Pingue, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

MLB-leading Cardinals defeat Reds

Matt Adams and Tommy Pham each hit two-run homers and Michael Wacha pitched six solid innings as first-place St Louis Cardinals avoided a four-game series sweep with a victory over Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

