By Robin Respaut
Feb 3 The National Football League's Rams left
behind more than bitterness when the team ditched St. Louis for
Los Angeles last month - it left a stadium saddled with about
$144 million in debt and maintenance costs.
Taxpayers will now shoulder the remaining payments for the
Edward Jones Dome with only the help of revenue from tractor
pulls, volleyball tournaments, concerts and the like.
St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed has asked
the NFL to help pay off the stadium, but so far has gotten no
response.
"The fans are being left holding the bag," Reed said. "I
think they should factor that into the total cost of the move."
The leftover debt and maintenance costs are another example
of the NFL's negotiating prowess with many cities, sports
economists said, and also reflects larger problems with the deal
St. Louis struck with the Rams.
Even before the team decided to leave, the city's stadium
revenues didn't cover its payments, leaving the city with annual
shortfalls.
The league and the Rams did not respond to requests to
comment.
Across the country, cities have gotten stuck with
substantial costs after sports teams leave or even move across
town. Often, local governments must pay bonds, maintenance
costs, or demolition fees after a team is gone.
Houston's iconic Astrodome, once dubbed the Eighth Wonder of
the World, sits empty a decade after the facility housed 25,000
evacuees of Hurricane Katrina and nearly 20 years after the
Oilers left. The Detroit Lions' former Silverdome in Pontiac,
Michigan, was used sporadically after the team moved downtown in
2002, but shuttered for good when the inflatable roof was
deflated.
Today, after years of exposure to the elements, the
Silverdome is slated for demolition. Robert F. Kennedy Memorial
Stadium, the Washington Redskins' former home, may meet the same
fate, said Greg O'Dell, president and CEO of Events DC, the
convention and sports authority that owns the stadium.
NFL stadiums are primarily designed for one thing - eight
home games a year - and don't necessarily adapt well to
alternate uses. Cities also have little chance of attracting a
new professional team to an old stadium; building a glitzy new
one is often what it takes to win league approval.
"These things become economically obsolete before they
become physically obsolete," said Victor Matheson, College of
the Holy Cross economics professor.
It's not uncommon for local governments to pay debts and
maintenance on abandoned stadiums for years - even after it is
demolished. Seattle's Kingdome bonds were retired only last
year, 15 years after the facility was imploded in 2000.
Philadelphia has $160,000 left to pay on Veterans Stadium, more
than a decade after the facility was torn down. Debt from
Indianapolis' Hoosier Dome - demolished in 2008 - still hadn't
been paid off in 2013, according to state filings.
In St. Louis, the $280 million agreement to build the Edward
Jones Dome for the Rams raised eyebrows since its opening in
1995. Unlike other stadium deals, the St. Louis contract
included a clause requiring the 67,000-seat dome be maintained
to a first-tier standard, meaning the facility must be
considered among the top quarter of all NFL football facilities.
As the stadium aged - and new, state-of-the-art NFL stadiums
were erected in New Jersey, Texas, and California - the bar
became more onerous.
"This was a contract designed to be broken" by the team,
said Matheson, who studies stadium finances. "They had a
terrible, terrible contract with the Rams."
A few years ago, to maintain the stadium's top-tier status,
the Rams sought an estimated $700 million of improvements. St.
Louis balked, and the Rams started looking elsewhere.
To cover costs, the city paid about $6 million for annual
debt service and maintenance for the stadium but collected only
about $4.2 million in direct revenues from Rams games, according
to the Mayor's office. The state, which paid $12 million
annually, made $12.4 million in revenues from NFL activities,
Missouri Department of Economic Development estimated. The
county paid $6 million annually; it's unclear how much of that
was offset by Rams-related revenues.
All three entities will continue paying their share until
the debt is paid off in 2021.
Without the Rams' revenues, St. Louis is looking at an even
deeper financial hole. And it's coming at a time when the city
is facing a spiking murder rate, high poverty and high debt.
Last August, Moody's Investors Service downgraded the city's
credit rating to Aa1 from Aa3, which could lead to increased
borrowing costs.
"We're going to have to tighten the belt in a few places,"
said Reed, the alderman.
In 2002, St. Louis city voters displayed their frustration
with public stadium financing by passing a ballot measure that
required a public vote to approve any future sports subsidies.
But last summer, a judge invalidated the law as too vague.
The next day, voters rejected a $180 million proposal to
purchase more fire trucks and improve police equipment.
The juxtaposition of residents voting on such basic needs
while being denied a say on stadium subsidies did not sit well
with Jeanette Mott Oxford, executive director of Empower
Missouri, a social justice organization, and co-founder of the
Coalition Against Public Funding for Stadiums that campaigned
for the ordinance.
"When you live in an urban area, there is money needed for
public safety, public health, even just repairing potholes,"
Oxford said. "I just became so cynical."
(Reporting by Robin Respaut)