BASEBALL

San Francisco hopes to bounce back when the National League West leader faces the Atlanta Braves who on Saturday ended the five-game winning streak of the Giants. (BASEBALL-GIANTS/, expect by 0400, 250 words)

GOLF

Barclays Classic, Farmingdale, New York

American Nick Watney won the Barclays Tournament in Farmingdale, New York by three shots on Sunday, shooting down Sergio Garcia's quest for consecutive victories and moving to top spot in the PGA Tour playoffs. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, pix, 500 words)

TENNIS

NEW YORK - We preview the men's and women's draws at the U.S. Open which begins on Monday, with Roger Federer and Serena Williams looking to add more hardware to their overflowing trophy cabinets. (TENNIS-OPEN/, moved, by Steve Ginsburg, 500 words)

WTA: New Haven Open, Connecticut (to 26)

Texas Open, Dallas (to 26)

ATP: Winston-Salem Open (to 26)

CYCLING

USA Pro Challenge (to 26)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - American Christian Vande Velde overcame a nine-second deficit to claim the USA Pro Challenge with a runner-up finish in the final stage individual time trial won by compatriot Taylor Phinney. (CYCLING-US/, moved, 300 words)

