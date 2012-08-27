Reuters sports schedule at 1400 on Monday (times GMT):

TENNIS

U.S. Open

NEW YORK - The final grand slam of the year gets underway at the National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows with five-times champion Roger Federer, former winners Kim Clijsters, Maria Sharapova and Samantha Stosur and dangerous dark horses Andy Murray and Victoria Azarenka all in action. (TENNIS-OPEN/, expect first lead by 1900, pix, by Steve Ginsburg, Simon Cambers and Will Swanton, 600 words)

GOLF

Ryder Cup

European captain Jose Maria Olazabal has picked England's Ian Poulter and rookie Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium as his two wildcard selections for the Sept. 28-30 match against the United States. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/RYDER, moved, 500 words)

SOCCER

La Liga

Real Valladolid v Levante (1800)

Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (2000)

MADRID - Atletico Madrid host Athletic Bilbao in a repeat of last season's Europa League final while Levante visit promoted Real Valladolid. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 2230, pix, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

BASEBALL

New pitcher Josh Beckett is scheduled to make his first start for the Los Angeles Dodgers, against the Colorado Rockies. The Boston Red Sox sent Beckett to LA as part of a nine-player trade on Saturday. (BASEBALL-DODGERS/, expect by 0400, pix, 250 words)

