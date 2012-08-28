Reuters sports schedule at 1400 on Tuesday (times GMT):
- - - -
TENNIS
U.S. Open
NEW YORK - Twice champion Serena Williams, widely considered
the favorite in the women's draw, takes on fellow American Coco
Vandeweghe in her first-round match, while on the men's side
defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia battles Italy's
Paolo Lorenzi.
expect first story by 1900, pix, by Steve Ginsburg, Simon
Cambers and Will Swanton, 600 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
Japanese All-Star Yu Darvish faces the visiting Tampa Bay
Rays when he takes the mound for the American League
West-leading Texas Rangers in search of his third win in nine
starts.
- - - -
- - - -
SOCCER
Spanish Super Cup preview
MADRID - A Spanish Super Cup comeback against arch rivals
Barcelona and the arrival of Croatia playmaker Luka Modric may
provide the perfect springboard for Real Madrid to kickstart
their season.
Rogers, 500 words)
- - - -
CYCLING
Tour of Spain (to Sept. 9)
SANXENXO - Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez takes a 53-second lead
over Tour de France runner up Chris Froome and former Tour
winner Alberto Contador into the 190-km 10th stage of the Tour
of Spain.
Fotheringham, 500 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
England v South Africa, second ODI, Southampton (1200)
England and South Africa will hope for better weather in the
second ODI after the first was washed out. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/,
expect by 2030, 400 words)
- -
Australia v Pakistan, first ODI, Sharjah (1400)
- - - -
OLYMPICS
Paralympic Games, London (to Sept. 9)
LONDON - South African athlete Oscar Pistorius speaks to
media ahead of the opening day of the Paralympics on Wednesday.
media ahead of the opening day of the Paralympics on Wednesday.
words)
- - - -
