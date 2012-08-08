LONDON Reuters sports schedule at 1845 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

- - - -

OLYMPICS

LONDON - Jamaica's sprinters aim to stay ahead of the pack on Wednesday as Usain Bolt bids to book a place in the men's 200 metre final and Veronica Campbell-Brown attempts to become the first woman to win three golds at the distance. (OLY-WRAP-DAY12/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, pix, tv, graphics, by Mark Collett-White, 1,000 words)

- - - -

We have also filed a separate Olympics schedule

- - - -

GOLF

KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina - Rory McIlroy says he hopes to rediscover, at this week's PGA Championship, the 'buzz' of being in contention for a major title after a season in which his outstanding early form has not been replicated in the big tournaments. (GOLF-PGA/MCILROY, moved, pix, tv, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 600 words)

- -

KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina - U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson, one of three players to win a major with the controversial long putter in the past year, has already begun practising with a short putter in anticipation of a possible rule change. (GOLF-PGA/SIMPSON, moved, pix, tv, by Simon Evans, 600 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Toronto Masters (to 12)

TORONTO - Britain's Andy Murray, fresh off his Olympic triumph, will play Italian qualifier Flavio Cipolla, while top seed Novak Djokovic faces Australian Bernard Tomic in second-round action at the Toronto Masters. (TENNIS-MEN/TORONTO, expect first story by 2100, pix, by Frank Pingue, 300 words)

- -

Montreal Cup (to 13)

MONTREAL - Second round action at the Montreal Cup gets underway with U.S. Open champion Samantha Stosur, Czech Petra Kvitova and Italian Sara Errani among the seeded players in action. (TENNIS-WOMEN/MONTREAL, expect by 0230, pix, 300 words)

- -

World number two Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from the Montreal Cup because of a bad stomach virus that has been bothering the Olympic silver medallist since the London Games, Tennis Canada said on Wednesday. (TENNIS-WOMEN/MONTREAL-SHARAPOVA, moved, 200 words)