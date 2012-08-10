Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday (times GMT):
- - - -
OLYMPICS
LONDON - Usain Bolt surged to the Olympic 200 metres title
on Thursday at the head of a Jamaican medal sweep to become the
first man to win the 100 and 200m sprints at successive Games.
OLY-WRAP-EOD-DAY13/ (WRAPUP 7, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS) moved, by Mike
Collett-White and Kevin Liffey, 1100 words)
- - - -
We have also filed a separate Olympics schedule
- - - -
GOLF
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina, Aug 9 Swede Carl
Pettersson put himself in position to improve a mediocre record
in the majors as he spearheaded a glut of low scoring to surge
into a one-shot lead in the PGA Championship opening round on
Thursday. (GOLF-PGA/ (UPDATE 2, PIX) moved, by by Mark
Lamport-Stokes, 720 words)
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina, Aug 9 Finally
pain-free after a lingering wrist injury that forced him to
withdraw from this year's Masters, long-hitting Gary Woodland
showed the benefits of his new swing with a fine 67 at the Ocean
Course on Thursday. (GOLF-PGA/WOODLAND (PIX) moved, by Mark
Lamport-Stokes, 500 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
BERNE - Udinese, Malaga and Borussia Moenchengladbach are
among the teams who will go into the hat for the Champions
League playoff round at UEFA headquarters at Nyon on Friday.
(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ draw starts 1000 gmt, 300 words)
MADRID - Spain coach Vicente del Bosque announces his squad
for Wednesday's friendly against Puerto Rico, the world and
European champions' first match since their Euro 2012 triumph.
(SOCCER-SPAIN/SQUAD expect by 1130, 300 words)
BERNE, Aug 9 Inter Milan narrowly avoided a
humiliating Europa League qualifying exit when they lost 2-0 to
Croatia's Hajduk Split at the San Siro on Thursday, surviving
courtesy of their 3-0 win in the away leg last week.
(SOCCER-EUROPA/ moved, 250 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
Toronto Masters (to 12)
TORONTO, Aug 9 Britain's Andy Murray pulled out
of the Toronto Masters on Thursday with a left knee injury which
he suffered only three days after winning gold in the Olympic
Games men's singles and could cloud his U.S. Open preparations.
(TENNIS-MEN/TORONTO-MURRAY (UPDATE 1, PIX) moved, by Frank
Pingue, 400 words)
- - - -