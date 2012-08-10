Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

- - - -

OLYMPICS

LONDON - Usain Bolt surged to the Olympic 200 metres title on Thursday at the head of a Jamaican medal sweep to become the first man to win the 100 and 200m sprints at successive Games. OLY-WRAP-EOD-DAY13/ (WRAPUP 7, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS) moved, by Mike Collett-White and Kevin Liffey, 1100 words)

- - - -

We have also filed a separate Olympics schedule

- - - -

GOLF

KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina, Aug 9 Swede Carl Pettersson put himself in position to improve a mediocre record in the majors as he spearheaded a glut of low scoring to surge into a one-shot lead in the PGA Championship opening round on Thursday. (GOLF-PGA/ (UPDATE 2, PIX) moved, by by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 720 words)

KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina, Aug 9 Finally pain-free after a lingering wrist injury that forced him to withdraw from this year's Masters, long-hitting Gary Woodland showed the benefits of his new swing with a fine 67 at the Ocean Course on Thursday. (GOLF-PGA/WOODLAND (PIX) moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 500 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

BERNE - Udinese, Malaga and Borussia Moenchengladbach are among the teams who will go into the hat for the Champions League playoff round at UEFA headquarters at Nyon on Friday.

(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ draw starts 1000 gmt, 300 words)

MADRID - Spain coach Vicente del Bosque announces his squad for Wednesday's friendly against Puerto Rico, the world and European champions' first match since their Euro 2012 triumph. (SOCCER-SPAIN/SQUAD expect by 1130, 300 words)

BERNE, Aug 9 Inter Milan narrowly avoided a humiliating Europa League qualifying exit when they lost 2-0 to Croatia's Hajduk Split at the San Siro on Thursday, surviving courtesy of their 3-0 win in the away leg last week. (SOCCER-EUROPA/ moved, 250 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Toronto Masters (to 12)

TORONTO, Aug 9 Britain's Andy Murray pulled out of the Toronto Masters on Thursday with a left knee injury which he suffered only three days after winning gold in the Olympic Games men's singles and could cloud his U.S. Open preparations. (TENNIS-MEN/TORONTO-MURRAY (UPDATE 1, PIX) moved, by Frank Pingue, 400 words)