Reuters sports schedule at 1405 GMT on Saturday (times GMT):

OLYMPICS

LONDON - Usain Bolt and his fellow Jamaicans may have world record as well as gold in sights when they run the 100 metres relay on the busiest day for medals at London 2012, when 32 golds, from sailing to taekwondo, will be decided (OLY-WRAP-DAY15/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, pix, tv, graphics, by Mike Collett-White and Kevin Liffey, 800 words)

GOLF

PGA Championship (to 12)

KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina - Four-times winner Tiger Woods holds a share of the lead at four under par with Fijian veteran Vijay Singh and Swede Carl Pettersson going into Saturday's third round at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Woods is seeking his 15th major title, Singh, aged 49, his fourth and Pettersson his first. (GOLF-PGA/, expect first story by 1400, pix, tv, by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Simon Evans, 500 words)

TENNIS

Toronto Masters (to 12)

TORONTO - Serbian Defending champion Novak Djokovic faces compatriot Janko Tipsarevic and big-serving American John Isner battles Frenchman Richard Gasquet in semi-final action at the Toronto Masters. (TENNIS-MEN/TORONTO, expect by 0300, pix, by Frank Pingue, 400 words)

Montreal Cup (to 13)

MONTREAL - Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska, Dane Caroline Wozniacki, China's Li Na and Italian Sara Errani are among those in third-round action at the Montreal Cup. (TENNIS-WOMEN/MONTREAL, expect by 0300, pix, 400 words)

SOCCER

Ligue 1

PARIS - Paris St Germain and their array of big-name talent host Lorient on the first Saturday of the Ligue 1 season with seven other matches scheduled (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2200, 300 words)

Italian Super Cup

BEIJING - Serie A champions Juventus take on Italian Cup winners Napoli in the curtain-raiser to the season with Juve still reeling from the 10-month ban for coach Antonio Conte (SOCCER-ITALY/SUPERCUP, expect by 1600, 300 words) (Editing by John O'Brien)