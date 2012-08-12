Reuters sports schedule at 1405 GMT on Sunday (times GMT):

- - - -

OLYMPICS

LONDON - Stephen Kiprotich of Uganda broke away from two Kenyan rivals to win the men's marathon near Buckingham Palace on Sunday in front of vast crowds enjoying the climax to 16 days of Olympic competition and drama. (OLY-WRAP-DAY16/ (WRAPUP 3) moved with updates to follow, pix, TV, graphics, by Matt Falloon and Mark Trevelyan, 800 words)

- - - -

We have also filed a separate Olympics schedule at 1400

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Championship (to 12)

KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina - Twice winner Vijay Singh of Fiji, after seven holes, and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, after nine, hold a share of the lead at six under par with the weather-hit third round yet to be completed at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Organisers hope to conclude the third and final rounds on Sunday. Four-times champion Tiger Woods bogeyed three of the first seven holes to slip five strokes off the pace. (GOLF-PGA/, expect first story by 1400, pix, by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Simon Evans, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Toronto Masters (to 12)

TORONTO - Defending champion Novak Djokovic will face Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the final of the Toronto Masters. (TENNIS-MEN/TORONTO, expect by 0230, pix, by Frank Pingue, 400 words)

- -

Montreal Cup

MONTREAL - China's Li Na faces Czech Lucie Safarova while Dane Caroline Wozniacki battles former Wimbledon champion Pertra Kvitova in semi-final action at the Montreal Cup. (TENNIS-WOMEN/MONTREAL, expect by 0230, pix, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

The Atlanta Braves visit the New York Mets hoping to close the gap on the National League East-division Washington Nationals. (BASEBALL-BRAVEs/, expect by 0330, pix, 200 words)

- - -

SOCCER

English Community Shield, Villa Park, Birmingham

Manchester City v Chelsea (1230)

Premier League champions Manchester City meet FA Cup winners Chelsea in the traditional curtain-raiser of the English season with the latter having outstripped the former in the transfer market (SOCCER-ENGLAND/SHIELD, expect by 1500, pix, 400 words)

- -

Ligue 1

Promoted Reims host Olympique Marseille in their season opener with the visitors looking to start off with a bang after a dreadful 2011/12 season (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2200, 200 words)

- - (Editing by John O'Brien)