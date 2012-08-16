Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):
CRICKET
England v South Africa, third test, Lord's, London (1000)
LONDON - England, who must win the third and final test
against South Africa at Lord's to retain their world top
ranking, made early inroads on the opening morning with four
cheap wickets. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, pix, by Richard Sydenham, 500
words)
- - - -
GOLF
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship (to 19)
U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson launches his title defence
in Thursday's opening round at Sedgefield Country Club in
Greensboro, North Carolina where he and many of his rivals have
one eye firmly fixed on the lucrative FedExCup playoffs starting
next week. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2300, 400 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open (to 19)
MASON, Ohio - World number one Roger Federer takes on
19-year-old Australian Bernard Tomic while the Williams sisters
are both in action in the women's competition.
(TENNIS-CINCINNATI/, expect first copy by 2100, pix, by Simon
Evans, 400 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
Right-hander Homer Bailey (10-7), who netted his first win
since July 20 on Friday in Chicago, shoots for his 11th victory
of the season when the National League Central-leading
Cincinnati Reds host the New York Mets. (BASEBALL-REDS/, expect
by 0300, pix, 350 words)
- - - -
RUGBY
The Rugby Championship
The expanded southern hemisphere international rugby
tournament kicks off this weekend with Australia hosting world
champions New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday before Argentina
enter the fray with a tough start against South Africa in Cape
Town. We have previewed both matches. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/,
moved)
(London desk editor John Mehaffey)