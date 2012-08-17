Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday (times GMT):
TENNIS
ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open (to 19)
MASON, Ohio - World number one Roger Federer takes on
American tenth-seed Mardy Fish in their quarter-final while
Olympic gold medal winner Serena Williams faces in-form
fifth-seed German Angelique Kerber. (TENNIS-CINCINNATI/PIX 400
words, by Simon Evans, expect first copy 2000 GMT)
- -
MANACOR, Spain - Rafa Nadal speaks to Reuters Television
about the injury that forced him to pull out of the U.S. Open.
(TENNIS-NADAL/, expect by 1600, pix, TV, by Carlos Herrera, 400
words)
- -
WASHINGTON - Melanie Oudin, the darling of the 2009 U.S.
Open after reaching the quarter-finals as a wide-eyed
17-year-old, insists she is on the road back after a slew of
first-round setbacks saw her ranking plummet from 31 to 370.
(TENNIS-OUDIN/ (FEATURE), expect by 1800, pix, by Steve
Ginsburg, 900 words)
- - - -
GOLF
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship (to 19)
Swede Carl Pettersson takes a one-shot lead into the second
round of the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina where
American David Mathis and South African Tim Clark are a shot
back. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2300, 400 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
England v South Africa, third test, Lord's, London (1000)
LONDON - England captain Andrew Strauss fell to the last
ball before lunch against South Africa. Strauss, playing his
100th test, was bowled by Morne Morkel for 20 after England had
dismissed South Africa for 309 in their first innings.
(CRICKET-SAFRICA/, pix, moved with further updates to follow, by
Richard Sydenham, 500 words)
- - - -
ATHLETICS
Diamond League: Stockholm
STOCKHOLM - Eleven Olympic champions, including 400 metres
gold medallist Sanya Richards-Ross of the United States, will be
on show (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/, pix, 500 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
We will bring you all the latest team and injury news across
the major European leagues ahead of the opening weekends of the
Premier League and La Liga seasons. (SOCCER-COUNTRY/ (ROUNDUP),
expect by 1200, by Justin Palmer, Mark Elkington and Brian
Homewood, 400 words each)
- - - -
BASEBALL
Japanese All-Star Yu Darvish, with just one win in his last
four starts, looks to find his form when he takes the mound for
the Texas Rangers against the host Toronto Blue Jays.
(BASEBALL-RANGERS/, expect by 0230, pix, 250 words)
(Asia desk editor: Ian Ransom; +61392861447)