Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday (times GMT):
TENNIS
ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open (to 19)
MASON, Ohio - World number two Novak Djokovic has a shot at
revenge against Juan Martin del Potro, who ended the Serb's
medal hopes at the London Olympics, when the two clash in the
Cincinnati Open semi-finals on Saturday. (TENNIS-MEN/CINCINNATI,
moved, pix, by Simon Evans, 400 words)
MASON, Ohio - Olympic champion Serena Williams suffered her
first loss in nearly three months on Friday as she was knocked
out of the Cincinnati Open quarter-finals, falling 6-4 6-4 to
Germany's Angelique Kerber. (TENNIS-WOMEN/CINCINNATI, moved, by
Simon Evans, 400 words)
WASHINGTON - Melanie Oudin, the darling of the 2009 U.S.
Open after reaching the quarter-finals as a wide-eyed
17-year-old, insists she is on the road back after a slew of
first-round setbacks saw her ranking plummet from 31 to 370.
(TENNIS-OUDIN/ (FEATURE), moved, pix, by Steve Ginsburg, 900
words)
GOLF
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship (to 19)
American Jimmy Walker played some boring golf to grab a
one-shot lead over compatriot and defending champion Webb
Simpson at the Wyndham Championship following Friday's
weather-affected second round. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 400 words)
BASEBALL
Japanese All Star pitcher Yu Darvish struck out 10 but it
was not enough to claim victory as the lowly Toronto Blue Jays
scored a 3-2 home triumph over the Texas Rangers on Friday.
(BASEBALL-RANGERS/, moved, pix, 250 words)
RUGBY
Rugby championship
Australia v New Zealand, Sydney (1005)
South Africa v Argentina, Cape Town (1500)
SYDNEY - Australia and New Zealand kick off the new Rugby
championship in a Bledisloe Cup battle that could decide the
destination of the title before Argentina make a long-awaited
debut in the expanded Tri-Nations against South Africa.
(RUGBY-AUSTRALIA/, pix, 500 words) and (RUGBY-SAFRICA/, pix, 500
words)
SOCCER
Premier League (1400 unless stated)
Arsenal v Sunderland
Fulham v Norwich City
Queens Park Rangers v Swansea City
Reading v Stoke City
West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool
West Ham United v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (1630)
LONDON - Arsenal start life without Robin van Persie - the
Premier League's top scorer last season - at home to Sunderland
while Andre Villas-Boas begins his reign as Tottenham manager at
Newcastle. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1550, pix, by Mark
Meadows, 600 words)
La Liga
Celta Vigo v Malaga (1700)
Sevilla v Getafe (1900)
Real Mallorca v Espanyol (2100)
MADRID - Troubled Malaga, who finished fourth last season,
open their La Liga campaign at promoted Celta Vigo.
(SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1900, pix, by Mark Elkington, 400
words)
Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)
Olympique Lyon v ES Troyes AC (1500)
FC Lorient v Montpellier HSC
Bastia v Stade de Reims
Stade Brest v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC
Toulouse v St Etienne
Valenciennes v Nice
PARIS - Champions Montpellier visit Lorient, who almost
stunned Paris St Germain last weekend, while Olympique Lyon host
promoted Troyes. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect final take by 2200,
pix, 300 words)
German Cup first round (1330 unless stated)
Alemannia Aachen(III) v Borussia Moenchengladbach
Berliner AK 07(IV) v Hoffenheim
Carl Zeiss Jena(IV) v Bayer Leverkusen
Falkensee-Finkenkrug v VfB Stuttgart
FC Oberneuland (IV) v Borussia Dortmund
Hallescher FC(III) v MSV Duisburg(II)
Offenburger FV v FC St. Pauli(II)
Unterhaching(III) v Cologne(II)
Victoria Hamburg(IV) v Freiburg
1. FC Heidenheim(III) v VfL Bochum(II) (1600)
FC Schoenberg v VfL Wolfsburg (1830)
Kickers Offenbach(III) v Greuther Fuerth (1830)
Copy on merit
CRICKET
England v South Africa, third test, Lord's, London (1000)
LONDON - England resume on 208-5 on day three of the third
test against South Africa trailing by 101 runs as they fight to
square the series and hold on to top spot in the world rankings.
(CRICKET-SAFRICA/, pix, by Richard Sydenham, 500 words)
CYCLING
Tour of Spain (to Sept. 9)
PAMPLONA, Spain - Stage one of the Vuelta is a 16.5km team
time trial in the northern city of Pamplona with Spain's Alberto
Contador and holder Juan Jose Cobo plus Britain's Chris Froome
the leading favourites. (CYCLING-SPAIN/, expect from 2100, by
Alasdair Fotheringham, 350 words)
