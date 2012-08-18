Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

TENNIS

ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open (to 19)

MASON, Ohio - World number two Novak Djokovic has a shot at revenge against Juan Martin del Potro, who ended the Serb's medal hopes at the London Olympics, when the two clash in the Cincinnati Open semi-finals on Saturday. (TENNIS-MEN/CINCINNATI, moved, pix, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

MASON, Ohio - Olympic champion Serena Williams suffered her first loss in nearly three months on Friday as she was knocked out of the Cincinnati Open quarter-finals, falling 6-4 6-4 to Germany's Angelique Kerber. (TENNIS-WOMEN/CINCINNATI, moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

WASHINGTON - Melanie Oudin, the darling of the 2009 U.S. Open after reaching the quarter-finals as a wide-eyed 17-year-old, insists she is on the road back after a slew of first-round setbacks saw her ranking plummet from 31 to 370. (TENNIS-OUDIN/ (FEATURE), moved, pix, by Steve Ginsburg, 900 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship (to 19)

American Jimmy Walker played some boring golf to grab a one-shot lead over compatriot and defending champion Webb Simpson at the Wyndham Championship following Friday's weather-affected second round. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Japanese All Star pitcher Yu Darvish struck out 10 but it was not enough to claim victory as the lowly Toronto Blue Jays scored a 3-2 home triumph over the Texas Rangers on Friday. (BASEBALL-RANGERS/, moved, pix, 250 words)

RUGBY

Rugby championship

Australia v New Zealand, Sydney (1005)

South Africa v Argentina, Cape Town (1500)

SYDNEY - Australia and New Zealand kick off the new Rugby championship in a Bledisloe Cup battle that could decide the destination of the title before Argentina make a long-awaited debut in the expanded Tri-Nations against South Africa. (RUGBY-AUSTRALIA/, pix, 500 words) and (RUGBY-SAFRICA/, pix, 500 words)

SOCCER

Premier League (1400 unless stated)

Arsenal v Sunderland

Fulham v Norwich City

Queens Park Rangers v Swansea City

Reading v Stoke City

West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool

West Ham United v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (1630)

LONDON - Arsenal start life without Robin van Persie - the Premier League's top scorer last season - at home to Sunderland while Andre Villas-Boas begins his reign as Tottenham manager at Newcastle. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1550, pix, by Mark Meadows, 600 words)

La Liga

Celta Vigo v Malaga (1700)

Sevilla v Getafe (1900)

Real Mallorca v Espanyol (2100)

MADRID - Troubled Malaga, who finished fourth last season, open their La Liga campaign at promoted Celta Vigo. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1900, pix, by Mark Elkington, 400 words)

Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)

Olympique Lyon v ES Troyes AC (1500)

FC Lorient v Montpellier HSC

Bastia v Stade de Reims

Stade Brest v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC

Toulouse v St Etienne

Valenciennes v Nice

PARIS - Champions Montpellier visit Lorient, who almost stunned Paris St Germain last weekend, while Olympique Lyon host promoted Troyes. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect final take by 2200, pix, 300 words)

German Cup first round (1330 unless stated)

Alemannia Aachen(III) v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Berliner AK 07(IV) v Hoffenheim

Carl Zeiss Jena(IV) v Bayer Leverkusen

Falkensee-Finkenkrug v VfB Stuttgart

FC Oberneuland (IV) v Borussia Dortmund

Hallescher FC(III) v MSV Duisburg(II)

Offenburger FV v FC St. Pauli(II)

Unterhaching(III) v Cologne(II)

Victoria Hamburg(IV) v Freiburg

1. FC Heidenheim(III) v VfL Bochum(II) (1600)

FC Schoenberg v VfL Wolfsburg (1830)

Kickers Offenbach(III) v Greuther Fuerth (1830)

Copy on merit

CRICKET

England v South Africa, third test, Lord's, London (1000)

LONDON - England resume on 208-5 on day three of the third test against South Africa trailing by 101 runs as they fight to square the series and hold on to top spot in the world rankings. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, pix, by Richard Sydenham, 500 words)

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to Sept. 9)

PAMPLONA, Spain - Stage one of the Vuelta is a 16.5km team time trial in the northern city of Pamplona with Spain's Alberto Contador and holder Juan Jose Cobo plus Britain's Chris Froome the leading favourites. (CYCLING-SPAIN/, expect from 2100, by Alasdair Fotheringham, 350 words) (Asia desk editor: Patrick Johnston)