Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Everton v Manchester United (1900)

LONDON - Manchester United and Robin van Persie begin their Premier League campaign at Everton looking for a victory to match champions Manchester City's winning start. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 2100, pix, 500 words)

- -

La Liga

Deportivo Coruna v Osasuna (1700)

Rayo Vallecano v Granada CF (1900)

Real Zaragoza v Real Valladolid (2100)

MADRID - Promoted Deportivo Coruna host Osasuna on their return to the top flight, while another promoted side Valladolid visit Real Zaragoza. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 2300, pix, by Mark Elkington, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v South Africa, third test, Lord's, London

LONDON - South Africa were in pole position to win the third and final test at Lord's on Monday after reducing England to 120 for four at lunch on the last day. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect update by 1530, pix, by Richard Sydenham, 500 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to Sept. 9)

ARRATE, Spain - Spain's Jonathan Castroviejo is the overall leader heading into the Vuelta's third stage which features the race's first summit finish. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect by 1830, pix, by Alasdair Fotheringham, 350 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship (to 19)

Sergio Garcia's bid to end his four-year PGA Tour title drought at the Wyndham Championship was interrupted by thunderstorms and rain in North Carolina, the Spaniard one of a number of players forced to return on Monday to complete their final round. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2000, 300 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

The New York Yankees visit the Chicago White Sox in a three game battle of divisional leaders in the American League. Central Division leaders Chicago look to bounce back from being swept in Kansas City.(BASEBALL-WHITESOX/, expect by 0500, 250 words) (London desk editor: Mark Meadows)