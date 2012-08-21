Soccer-Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):
BASEBALL
The Chicago White Sox outslugged the visiting New York Yankees 9-6 to snap a three-game losing streak and claim the series opener between the division leaders on Monday. (BASEBALL-WHITESOX/, moved, 250 words)
SOCCER
BARCELONA - Cameroon midfielder Alex Song gives his first news conference as a Barcelona player after completing his 19 million euro move from Arsenal. (SOCCER-SPAIN/SONG expect by 1200, pix, tv, by Mark Elkington, 400 words)
MADRID - New Barcelona coach Tito Vilanova faces his first 'clasico' at the helm when he takes on La Liga champions Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup first leg at the Nou Camp on Thursday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/SUPERCUP (PREVIEW), expect by 1200, by Mark Elkington, 500 words)
TENNIS
WTA: New Haven Open, Connecticut (to 26)
Texas Open, Dallas (to 26)
Copy on merit.
CYCLING
Tour of Spain (to Sept. 9)
VALDEZCARAY, Spain - Spain's Alejandro Valverde took the overall lead on Monday in the hills and will need another strong showing to keep hold of his advantage in the Vuelta a Espana's fourth stage on Tuesday, featuring the race's second summit finish at the ski station of Valdezcaray. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect by 1530, pix, by Alasdair Fotheringham, 350 words)
TELLURIDE, Colorado, - American Tyler Farrar secured his first win of the season with a strong surge in the final 100 meters to claim the opening stage of the USA Pro Challenge by several bike lengths. (CYCLING USA/, moved, 250 words)
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (Updates with Hamburg SV draw)
BARCELONA, Feb 18 Gareth Bale was given a rousing welcome back by Real Madrid supporters when he came off the bench against Espanyol on Saturday and just 12 minutes later gave them a goal in return to seal a 2-0 win that kept them on top of La Liga.