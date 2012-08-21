Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

BASEBALL

The Chicago White Sox outslugged the visiting New York Yankees 9-6 to snap a three-game losing streak and claim the series opener between the division leaders on Monday. (BASEBALL-WHITESOX/, moved, 250 words)

SOCCER

BARCELONA - Cameroon midfielder Alex Song gives his first news conference as a Barcelona player after completing his 19 million euro move from Arsenal. (SOCCER-SPAIN/SONG expect by 1200, pix, tv, by Mark Elkington, 400 words)

MADRID - New Barcelona coach Tito Vilanova faces his first 'clasico' at the helm when he takes on La Liga champions Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup first leg at the Nou Camp on Thursday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/SUPERCUP (PREVIEW), expect by 1200, by Mark Elkington, 500 words)

TENNIS

WTA: New Haven Open, Connecticut (to 26)

Texas Open, Dallas (to 26)

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to Sept. 9)

VALDEZCARAY, Spain - Spain's Alejandro Valverde took the overall lead on Monday in the hills and will need another strong showing to keep hold of his advantage in the Vuelta a Espana's fourth stage on Tuesday, featuring the race's second summit finish at the ski station of Valdezcaray. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect by 1530, pix, by Alasdair Fotheringham, 350 words)

TELLURIDE, Colorado, - American Tyler Farrar secured his first win of the season with a strong surge in the final 100 meters to claim the opening stage of the USA Pro Challenge by several bike lengths. (CYCLING USA/, moved, 250 words)

