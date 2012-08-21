Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

GOLF

World number one Rory McIlroy heads a strong field at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York where nine of the world's top-10 players have gathered for this week's Barclays tournament. We preview the first of the PGA Tour's four lucrative FedExCup playoff events. (GOLF-PGA/, (PREVIEW), expect by 2300, pix, 400 words)

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to Sept. 9)

VALDEZCARAY, Spain - The fourth stage features the second summit finish in as many days, at the ski station of Valdezcaray. Spain's Alejandro Valverde is the overall leader. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect first lead by 1830, by Alasdair Fotheringham, 400 words)

USA Pro Challenge (to 26)

In one of the shortest stages of the week, riders will battle through the 99.2-mile second stage in Colorado from Montrose to Crested Butte. (CYCLING-US/, expect by 0200, 250 words)

BASEBALL

Tampa Bay Rays starter David Price seeks a major league-leading 17th win of the season when he takes the mound against the Kansas City Royals. (BASEBALL-RAYS/, expect by 0230, pix, 250 words)

SOCCER

MADRID - New Barcelona coach Tito Vilanova faces his first 'clasico' at the helm when he takes on La Liga champions Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup first leg at the Nou Camp on Thursday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/SUPERCUP (PREVIEW), moved, by Mark Elkington, 500 words)

TENNIS

WTA: New Haven Open, Connecticut (to 26)

Texas Open, Dallas (to 26)

