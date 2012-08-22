Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League playoffs (1845)

BATE Borisov v Hapoel Kiryat Shmona

AEL Limassol v Anderlecht

Dinamo Zagreb v Maribor

Braga v Udinese

Malaga v Panathinaikos

BERNE, Switzerland - Udinese lost to Arsenal in last season's playoffs but expect to get past Braga, while Malaga are favourites to beat Panathinaikos and Cypriot champions AEL Limassol hope to shock Anderlecht. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/WRAPUP 1, expect by 2100, pix, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

- -

Premier League

Chelsea v Reading (1845 GMT)

LONDON - The European champions look to build on their opening day win at Wigan Athletic in a game rearranged because of their appearance in the European Super Cup next week (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, pix, expect by 2200, 300 words)

- - - -

GOLF

We continue our build-up to this week's Barclays tournament in Farmingdale, New York - the first of the PGA Tour's four lucrative FedExCup playoff events. PGA Championship winner Rory McIlroy and FedExCup points leader Tiger Woods are among those scheduled to hold news conferences ahead of Thursday's opening round. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2300, pix, 400 words)

- -

LOS ANGELES - Close team bonds have not always been a hallmark for the United States at past Ryder Cups but that could change in a big way at this year's edition, according to European vice-captain Thomas Bjorn. (GOLF-RYDER/BJORN (INTERVIEW), expect by 2000, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 500 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to Sept. 9)

LOGRONO, Spain - Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez is the overall leader heading into a long 168km fifth stage, starting and finishing in Logrono, which is likely to end in a bunch sprint. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect by 1830, by Alasdair Fotheringham, 350 words)

- -

USA Pro Challenge (to 26)

American Tejay van Garderen looks to defend his overall lead in the seven-day USA Pro Challenge during a 210.1-kilometre third stage that includes two gruelling climbs as riders make their way from Gunnison to Aspen, Colorado. (CYCLING-US/, expect by 0030, 300 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Rugby Championship

AUCKLAND - New Zealand name their side to face Australia on Saturday as the All Blacks seek to retain their grip on the Bledisloe Cup.(RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/ZEALAND, expect by 1605, 350 words)

- -

Under-pressure Australia coach Robbie Deans names his side for the return test against New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday after the Wallabies suffered a demoralising loss in the opener in Sydney. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/AUSTRALIA, expect by 2330, 350 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the rival San Francisco Giants in the conclusion of a hotly-anticipated three-game set featuring two teams locked in a neck and neck battle for the National League West division crown. (BASEBALL-DODGERS/, expect by 0530, 250 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA: New Haven Open, Connecticut (to 26)

Texas Open, Dallas (to 26)

ATP: Winston-Salem Open (to 26)

Copy on merit (London desk editor: Mark Meadows)