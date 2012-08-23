Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Barclays Classic, Farmingdale, New York (to 26)

World number three Tiger Woods and top-ranked Rory McIlroy have been paired together in an enticing high-profile grouping for the opening round at Bethpage Black in the first of the PGA Tour's four lucrative FedExCup playoff events. (GOLF-PGA/, expect first lead by 1900, pix, 400 words)

- -

European Tour: Johnnie Walker Championship, Gleneagles, Scotland (to 26)

GLENEAGLES, Scotland - Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts begins his quest for an automatic berth in the European Ryder Cup team when he tees off in the first round, needing a top-two finish to secure his spot. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1900, 500 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Spanish Super Cup

BARCELONA - New Barcelona coach Tito Vilanova leads his side out for the first 'Clasico' of the season when Real Madrid visit for the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup. (SOCCER-SPAIN/SUPERCUP, expect by 2230, pix, by Mark Elkington, 500 words)

- -

LONDON - For years Liverpool were classed as one of the Premier League's big four but with champions Manchester City coming to town on Sunday, that notion is highly questionable after a series of setbacks. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, (PREVIEW), moved, by Mark Meadows, 400 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

Diamond League: Lausanne, Switzerland

Olympic champion Usain Bolt runs in the 200 metres while fellow Jamaican Yohan Blake, second to his compatriot over the 200 and 100 at the London Games, competes in the 100. Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryce runs in the women's 100. (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/, pix, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

NEW YORK - The paths that Novak Djokovic and Samantha Stosur have to defend their U.S. Open titles are unveiled as the draws for the final grand slam tournament of the year are made. (TENNIS-OPEN/DRAW, expect by 1730, by Simon Cambers, 400 words)

- -

WTA: New Haven Open, Connecticut (to 26)

Texas Open, Dallas (to 26)

ATP: Winston-Salem Open (to 26)

Copy on merit

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to Sept. 9)

JACA-FUERTE DE RAPITAN, Spain - Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez leads the way going into the sixth stage, a 175.4-km trek from Tarazona that finishes on the short but tricky summit on the Jaca-Fuerte de Rapitan climb. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect by 1630, by Alasdair Fotheringham, 350 words)

- -

USA Pro Challenge, Colorado (to 26)

American Christian Vande Velde leads the way going into the 156-km fourth stage which opens with a steep climb and ends with a 2-1/2 mile ascent to the ski resort finish of Beaver Creek. (CYCLING-US/, expect by 0015, 300 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Johnny Cueto seeks his major league -leading 17th win of the season when he takes the mound against the host Philadelphia Phillies. (BASEBALL-REDS/, expect by 0230, 250 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

India v New Zealand, first test, Hyderabad (to 27)

HYDERABAD, India - Cheteshwar Pujara, brought in as a replacement for Rahul Dravid, struck his maiden test century to put India in command on the opening day of the first test against New Zealand on Thursday. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, moved, pix, 300 words)

- - - -

RALLYING

Rally of Germany (to 26)

France's Sebastien Loeb, chasing his ninth successive world championship with five rounds remaining, has a commanding lead in the standings over Finland's Mirko Hirvonen as the circuit heads to Germany. (RALLYING/GERMANY, 300 words)

- - - - (London desk editor: Tony Jimenez)