WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Hat-tricks for United's Ibrahimovic, Roma's Dzeko
* Fiorentina edge Gladbach 1-0 in Germany (Recasts after later games)
Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday (times GMT):
CYCLING
LOS ANGELES - Seven-times Tour de France champion Lance Armstrong said he would no longer fight doping charges by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency which then announced it would strip him of his titles and ban him from competitive cycling.(CYCLING-ARMSTRONG/DOPING (UPDATE 2), pix, tv, graphics, by Dan Whitcomb)
- -
Tour of Spain, (to Sept. 9)
ALCANIZ, Spain - Spaniard Joaquim holds the overall lead at the start of the seventh stage, 164.4 kms from Huesca and finishing in Alcañiz. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect first take by 1830, by Alasdair Fotheringham, 350 words)
- - - -
GOLF
Barclays tournament (to 26)
Farmingdale, New York
Irishman Padraig Harrington will take a one-shot lead into Friday's second round at Bethpage Black after opening with a sizzling seven-under-par 64 in the first of the PGA Tour's four FedExCup playoff events. World number three Tiger Woods carded a 68 and top-ranked Rory McIlroy a 69. (GOLF-PGA/, expect first lead by 1900, pix, 500 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
The American League East-leading New York Yankees look to pad their lead atop the standing when ace CC Sabathia returns from the disabled list looking to hand his former team, the host Cleveland Indians, a ninth consecutive loss. (BASEBALL-YANKEEs/, expect by 0215, pix, 250 words)
- -
WASHINGTON - Strikeout specialist Stephen Strasburg and crafty southpaw Gio Gonzalez garner most the headlines but soft spoken Jordan Zimmermann is one of the chief reasons the Washington Nationals have baseball's best record. (BASEBALL-NATIONALS/ZIMMERMANN, expect by 1630, pix, by Steve Ginsburg, 700 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
HYDERABAD - India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Pragyan Ojha cut through New Zealand's top half to put the hosts in firm control of the opening test at the close of the second day on Friday. (CRICKET-ZEALAND, moved, pix, 470 words)
- -
DUBAI - Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chief executive Hamid Shinwari has appealed to cricket's leading teams to offer greater support so their remarkable rise can continue. (CRICKET-AFGHANISTAN/SHINWARI, moved, by Brian Murgatroyd, 490 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
WTA: New Haven Open, Connecticut (to 26)
Texas Open, Dallas (to 26)
ATP: Winston-Salem Open (to 26)
Copy on merit
- - - - (Duty Editor: John Mehaffey London Sports Desk, Mark Meadows from 1730)
* Fiorentina edge Gladbach 1-0 in Germany (Recasts after later games)
Feb 16 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 first leg matches on Thursday Athletic Club 3 Georgios Merkis 38og, Aritz Aduriz 61, Inaki Williams 72 APOEL Nicosia 2 Georgos Efrem 36, Giannis Gianniotas 89 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 32,690 - - - Legia Warsaw 0 Ajax Amsterdam 0
Feb 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 first leg matches on Thursday Last 32 Thursday, February 16, first leg Anderlecht (Belgium) - Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) Athletic Club (Spain) - APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 3-2 (halftime: 1-1) Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) - Besiktas (Turkey) 1-3 (halftime: 1-1) Legia Warsaw (Poland) - Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)