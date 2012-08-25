Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday (times GMT):

CYCLING

Lance Armstrong was stripped of his record seven Tour de France wins and handed a lifetime ban by the United States Anti-Doping Agency, but he remained defiant as supporters rallied around the American cyclist. (CYCLING-ARMSTRONG/DOPING moved, pix, TV, graphic, moved, by Dan Whitcomb, 700 words)

USA Pro Challenge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - Tyler Farrar of the United States claimed his second stage as compatriot Tejay van Garderen retained his overall race lead. (CYCLING-US/, moved, 300 words)

Tour of Spain, (to Sept. 9)

COLLADA DE LA GALLINA, Andorra - The Vuelta eighth stage on features the race's fourth summit finish, running from Lleida in Spain to the Collada de la Gallina climb in Andorra. Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez is the overall leader. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect by 1830, by Alasdair Fotheringham, 350 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Swansea City v West Ham United (1145)

Aston Villa v Everton (1400)

Manchester United v Fulham (1400)

Norwich City v Queens Park Rangers (1400)

Southampton v Wigan Athletic (1400)

Sunderland v Reading (1400)

Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1400)

Chelsea v Newcastle United (1630)

LONDON - Robin van Persie hopes for his first Manchester United start after their opening defeat at Everton while European champions Chelsea go for a third straight win against Newcastle. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1900, pix, by Mark Meadows, 500 words)

La Liga

Real Sociedad v Celta Vigo (1700)

Espanyol v Real Zaragoza (1900)

Real Betis v Rayo Vallecano (1900)

Malaga v Real Mallorca (2100)

MADRID - Malaga, who have made a bright start to the season despite institutional woes, look to make it three wins out of three in all competitions when they host Real Mallorca. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 2330, pix, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

Serie A

Fiorentina v Udinese (1600)

Juventus v Parma (1845)

ROME - Serie A gets under way under a usual cloud with champions Juventus hosting Parma without coach Antonio Conte, who has been banned for 10 months for not reporting match-fixing (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 2200, pix, by Terry Daley, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hoffenheim (1330)

FC Augsburg v Fortuna Duesseldorf (1330)

Greuther Fuerth v Bayern Munich (1330)

Hamburg SV v Nuremberg (1330)

Freiburg v Mainz (1330)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayer Leverkusen (1630)

VfB Stuttgart v VfL Wolfsburg (1845)

BERLIN - Bayern Munich kick off their Bundesliga campaign with a visit to promoted Greuther Fuerth, one of seven games being played Saturday. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1600, pix, 300 words)

Ligue 1

Nice v Lille (1500)

AS Nancy v Toulouse (1800)

ES Troyes AC v FC Lorient (1800)

Stade Rennes v Bastia (1800)

Stade de Reims v Sochaux (1800)

Valenciennes v Ajaccio (1800)

PARIS - Bastia, who were promoted from Ligue 2 last May, could climb to the top spot after three games if they win at Stade Rennes (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2100, pix, by Gregory Blachier, 400 words)

RUGBY

Rugby Championship

New Zealand v Australia, Auckland (0735)

Argentina v South Africa, Mendoza (1910)

AUCKLAND - A desperate Australia side have turned to the enigmatic Quade Cooper to help spark their attack as the Wallabies attempt to ensure their challenge for the Bledisloe Cup goes to a deciding match in October when they face the world champion All Blacks at Eden Park. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/ZEALAND, expect by 1000, pix, by Greg Stutchbury, 500 words)

GOLF

Barclays tournament (to 26)

Farmingdale, New York

Nick Watney and Sergio Garcia moved into a tie for the lead in Friday's second round of the Barclays tournament in Farmingdale as Tiger Woods battled back pain to lurk just three shots off the pace. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, pix, 400 words)

European Tour: Johnnie Walker Championship, Gleneagles, Scotland (to 26)

GLENEAGLES, Scotland - English pair Mark Foster and Richard Finch shrugged off disappointing seasons to share the lead at the start of the third round (GOLF EUROPEAN/, expect by 1930, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Nick Swisher had a productive night with the bat and CC Sabathia made an impressive return from injury as the New York Yankees beat Cleveland 3-1 to hand the Indians a ninth consecutive loss. (BASEBALL-YANKEES/, moved, pix, 350 words)

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to close in on the National League West-leading San Francisco Giants when they host the slumping Miami Marlins. (BASEBALL-DODGERS/, expect by 0730, pix, 250 words)

WASHINGTON - Strikeout specialist Stephen Strasburg and crafty southpaw Gio Gonzalez garner the most headlines but soft spoken Jordan Zimmermann is one of the chief reasons the Washington Nationals have baseball's best record. (BASEBALL-NATIONALS/ZIMMERMANN (FEATURE), moved, pix, by Steve Ginsburg, 700 words)

CRICKET

HYDERABAD - Hosts India are in firm control of the opening test heading into the third day after spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Pragyan Ojha cut through New Zealand's top half on Friday. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, expect by 1500, pix, 400 words)

MOTORCYCLING

Czech MotoGP, Brno (to 26)

With Casey Stoner and Nicky Hayden missing out through injury, qualifying for the Czech Grand Prix could be even simpler for championship leader Jorge Lorenzo. (MOTORCYCLING-PRIX/POLE, expect by 1500, 200 words)

RALLYING

Perennial world champion Sebastien Loeb is yet again in charge heading into the second day. (RALLYING/GERMANY, expect by 1800, 150 words)

TENNIS

WTA: New Haven Open, Connecticut (to 26)

Texas Open, Dallas (to 26)

ATP: Winston-Salem Open (to 26)

