Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday (times GMT):
- - - -
SOCCER
Premier League
Swansea City v West Ham United (1145)
Aston Villa v Everton (1400)
Manchester United v Fulham (1400)
Norwich City v Queens Park Rangers (1400)
Southampton v Wigan Athletic (1400)
Sunderland v Reading (1400)
Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1400)
Chelsea v Newcastle United (1630)
LONDON - Robin van Persie hopes for his first Manchester
United start after their opening defeat at Everton while
European champions Chelsea go for a third straight win against
Newcastle. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1900, pix, by Mark
Meadows, 500 words)
- -
La Liga
Real Sociedad v Celta Vigo (1700)
Espanyol v Real Zaragoza (1900)
Real Betis v Rayo Vallecano (1900)
Malaga v Real Mallorca (2100)
MADRID - Malaga, who have made a bright start to the season
despite institutional woes, look to make it three wins out of
three in all competitions when they host Real Mallorca.
(SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 2330, pix, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)
- -
Serie A
Fiorentina v Udinese (1600)
Juventus v Parma (1845)
ROME - Serie A gets underway under the usual cloud with
champions Juventus hosting Parma without coach Antonio Conte who
has been banned for 10 months for not reporting match-fixing.
(SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 2200, pix, by Terry Daley, 400 words)
- -
Bundesliga
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hoffenheim (1330)
FC Augsburg v Fortuna Duesseldorf (1330)
Greuther Fuerth v Bayern Munich (1330)
Hamburg SV v Nuremberg (1330)
Freiburg v Mainz (1330)
Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayer Leverkusen (1630)
VfB Stuttgart v VfL Wolfsburg (1845)
BERLIN - Bayern Munich kick off their Bundesliga campaign
with a visit to promoted Greuther Fuerth, one of seven games
being played on Saturday. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1600, pix,
300 words)
- -
Ligue 1
Nice v Lille (1500)
AS Nancy v Toulouse (1800)
ES Troyes AC v FC Lorient (1800)
Stade Rennes v Bastia (1800)
Stade de Reims v Sochaux (1800)
Valenciennes v Ajaccio (1800)
PARIS - Bastia, who were promoted in May, could climb to the
top spot after three games if they win at Stade Rennes.
(SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2100, pix, by Gregory Blachier, 400
words)
- - - -
CYCLING
LONDON - Cycling has long been mired in doping controversy
but there had been signs that authorities were winning their
fight against drugs before Lance Armstrong's fall from grace
reopened all the old wounds. (CYCLING-ARMSTRONG/FUTURE, moved,
by Mark Meadows, 400 words)
- -
USA Pro Challenge (to 26)
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - Tejay van Garderen holds the
lead heading into the sixth and penultimate stage. (CYCLING-US/,
300 words, expect by 0030)
- -
Tour of Spain (to Sept. 9)
COLLADA DE LA GALLINA, Andorra - Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez
is setting the pace ahead of the eighth stage which features the
fourth summit finish of the race. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect by
1830, by Alasdair Fotheringham, 350 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
NEW YORK - We continue our build-up to the U.S. Open with
several top players, including Roger Federer, Serena Williams
and Novak Djokovic, holding news conferences. (TENNIS-OPEN/,
expect first lead by 1800, pix, by Steve Ginsburg and Simon
Cambers, 400 words)
- -
WTA: New Haven Open, Connecticut (to 26)
Texas Open, Dallas (to 26)
ATP: Winston-Salem Open (to 26)
Copy on merit
- - - -
GOLF
Barclays Classic (to 26), Farmingdale, New York
Nick Watney and Sergio Garcia share the lead going into the
third round while Tiger Woods, battling against back pain, lurks
three shots off the pace. (GOLF-PGA/, expect first lead by 1900,
pix, 500 words)
- -
European Tour: Johnnie Walker Championship, Gleneagles,
Scotland (to 26)
GLENEAGLES, Scotland - English pair Mark Foster and Richard
Finch are in a tie for the lead going into the third round of
the last Ryder Cup points-counting event for European players.
(GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1800, 400 words)
- - - -
RUGBY
Rugby Championship
Argentina v South Africa, Mendoza (1910)
BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's chances of a first victory in the
competition have not been helped by the loss of flyhalf Juan
Martin Hernandez through injury. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/ARGENTINA,
400 words, expect by 2100)
- - - -
CRICKET
HYDERABAD - India are in complete control of the first test
after forcing New Zealand to follow-on during a third day
curtailed by bad weather. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, moved, 400 words)
- - - -
MOTORCYCLING
Czech MotoGP, Brno (to 26)
With Casey Stoner and Nicky Hayden missing through injury,
qualifying for the Czech Grand Prix could be even simpler for
championship leader Jorge Lorenzo. (MOTORCYCLING-PRIX/POLE,
expect by 1500, 200 words)
- - - -
RALLYING
Rally of Germany (to 26)
Perennial world champion Sebastien Loeb is yet again in
charge heading into the second day. (RALLYING/GERMANY, expect by
1800, 150 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
The Los Angeles Dodgers look to close in on the National
League West-leading San Francisco Giants when they host the
slumping Miami Marlins. (BASEBALL-DODGERS/, expect by 0530, pix,
250 words)
- - - -
