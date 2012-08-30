Reuters sports schedule at 0600 on Thursday (times GMT):
TENNIS
NEW YORK - Kim Clijsters' illustrious singles career drew to
an emotional close on Wednesday when the former world number one
was knocked out of the second round of the U.S. Open by
Britain's Laura Robson. (TENNIS-OPEN/, moved, pix, by Steve
Ginsburg, Simon Cambers and Will Swanton, 600 words)
GOLF
American Scott Stallings, who sits 61st in the FedExCup
standings, needs a good week at the Deutsche Bank Championship
in his home state of Massachusetts to make sure he will advance
to the Sept. 6-9 BMW Championship, the third of the PGA Tour's
four lucrative playoff events. We preview this week's event in
Norton, Massachusetts. (GOLF-PGA/ (PREVIEW), moved, pix, 400
words)
BASEBALL
The San Francisco Giants continued to show stability atop
the National League West with a 6-4 victory over the Houston
Astros on Wednesday. (BASEBALL-GIANTS/, moved, 250 words)
MOTOR RACING
Belgian Formula One Grand Prix
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium - Formula One regroups after the
August break with the main championship rivals, including
Ferrari's overall leader Fernando Alonso, assessing their
prospects ahead of Sunday's 12th race of the 20 round season.
(MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, expect from 1500, pix, by Alan Baldwin, 400
words)
CRICKET
LONDON - England captain Andrew Strauss, who oversaw
back-to-back Ashes wins over Australia and took the team to the
top of the test rankings, announced his retirement from
professional cricket on Wednesday. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/STRAUSS,
moved, by Alison Wildey, 500 words)
SOCCER
MADRID - Real Madrid seek a first win of the season at home
to Granada, while leaders Barcelona need to pick themselves up
from Wednesday's Super Cup defeat when they host Valencia.
(SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW) expect by 1300, by Mark Elkington, 300
words)
European Super Cup
MONACO - Chelsea's relationship with the European Super Cup
comes full circle on Friday when the winners of the first final
at the picturesque Stade Louis II face Atletico Madrid in the
last one to be staged there. (SOCCER-UEFA/SUPERCUP (PREVIEW),
moving at 1100, pix, by Mike Collett, 500 words)
CYCLING
Tour of Spain (to Sept. 9)
MIRADOR DE EZARO, Spain - Stage 12 is a 190.5 kilometre run
from Vilagarcia de Arousa to the race's fifth summit finish, at
Mirador de Ézaro. Spain's Joaquim Rodríguez is the overall
leader. (CYCLING-VUELTA, expect by 1830, by
Alasdair Fotheringham, 400 words)
PARALYMPICS
Paralympic Games, London (to Sept. 9)
LONDON - Wheelchair-bound physicist Stephen Hawking
challenged athletes to "look to the stars" on Wednesday as he
helped open a record-setting Paralympics that will run for 11
days in near sold-out venues. (PARALYMPICS/, moved, pix, tv, by
Tom Pilcher, 400 words)
LONDON - American athletes Kari Miller, sitting volleyball
silver medallist four years ago, and Amanda McGrory, a
wheelchair athlete who won 5,000 metres gold in Bejing, speak to
Reuters about the upcoming London Games. (PARALYMPICS-AMERICA/,
moved, TV, by Tom Pilcher, 500 words)
