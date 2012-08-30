Reuters sports schedule at 1400 on Thursday (times GMT):

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League draw

MONACO - Arsenal were the only club not to have won the Champions League to be placed among the top seeds for the draw that will be held at 1545. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/SEEDS, moved, 300 words, by Mike Collett)

- - - -

TENNIS

U.S. Open (to Sept. 9)

NEW YORK - Five-times champion Roger Federer and multiple winners Serena and Venus Williams play their second-round matches in the final grand slam tournament of the year. (TENNIS-OPEN/, pix, expect first wrap by 2000, by Steve Ginsburg, Simon Cambers and Will Swanton, 700 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Belgian Formula One Grand Prix

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium - Formula One regroups after the August break with the main championship rivals, including Ferrari's overall leader Fernando Alonso, assessing their prospects ahead of Sunday's 12th race of the 20-round season. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, pix, expect from 1500, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

NORTON, Massachusetts - We continue our build-up to this week's Deutsche Bank Championship, the second of the PGA Tour's four lucrative FedExCup playoff events. World number one Rory McIlroy and 14-times major winner Tiger Woods are among those scheduled to hold news conferences ahead of Friday's opening round at the TPC Boston. (GOLF-PGA/, expect first lead by 2300, pix, by Ben Everill, 400 words)

- -

European Masters, Crans-sur-Sierre, Switzerland (to Sept. 2)

Copy on merit

- - - -

ATHLETICS

Diamond League, Zurich

ZURICH - Usain Bolt, who runs in the 200 metres at the Weltklassse Diamond League meeting, is one of 15 London Olympic gold medallists in action at the Letzigrund. (ATHLETICS-ZURICH/, pix, by Brian Homewood, expect first lead by 1930)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to Sept. 9)

MIRADOR DE EZARO, Spain - Stage 12 is a 190.5-km run from Vilagarcia de Arousa to the race's fifth summit finish, at Mirador de Ézaro. Spain's Joaquim Rodríguez is the overall leader. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect by 1830, by Alasdair Fotheringham, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

The Detroit Tigers visit the Kansas City Royals needing a win to keep pace with the Chicago White Sox in the hotly-contested American League Central Division. (BASEBALL-TIGERS/, expect by 0330, 250 words)

- - - -

PARALYMPICS

Paralympic Games, London (to Sept. 9)

LONDON - Beijing 100 metres silver medallist Jerome Singleton predicts an epic final at the London Paralympics and some of the best amputee sprinting ever seen. (PARALYMPICS/SINGLETON, (INTERVIEW), expect by 1430, by Tom Pilcher, 500 words)

- -

LONDON - Multiple swimming world champion Mallory Weggemann has had more than four years to come to terms with her disability and is determined to land more titles at her first Paralympics. (PARALYMPICS/WEGGEMANN, (INTERVIEW), expect by 1700, by Tom Pilcher, 500 words)

- - - - (London Duty Editor: Tony Jimenez)