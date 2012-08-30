Reuters sports schedule at 1400 on Thursday (times GMT):
- - - -
SOCCER
Champions League draw
MONACO - Arsenal were the only club not to have won the
Champions League to be placed among the top seeds for the draw
that will be held at 1545. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/SEEDS, moved, 300
words, by Mike Collett)
- - - -
TENNIS
U.S. Open (to Sept. 9)
NEW YORK - Five-times champion Roger Federer and multiple
winners Serena and Venus Williams play their second-round
matches in the final grand slam tournament of the year.
(TENNIS-OPEN/, pix, expect first wrap by 2000, by Steve
Ginsburg, Simon Cambers and Will Swanton, 700 words)
- - - -
MOTOR RACING
Belgian Formula One Grand Prix
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium - Formula One regroups after the
August break with the main championship rivals, including
Ferrari's overall leader Fernando Alonso, assessing their
prospects ahead of Sunday's 12th race of the 20-round season.
(MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, pix, expect from 1500, by Alan Baldwin, 400
words)
- - - -
GOLF
NORTON, Massachusetts - We continue our build-up to this
week's Deutsche Bank Championship, the second of the PGA Tour's
four lucrative FedExCup playoff events. World number one Rory
McIlroy and 14-times major winner Tiger Woods are among those
scheduled to hold news conferences ahead of Friday's opening
round at the TPC Boston. (GOLF-PGA/, expect first lead by 2300,
pix, by Ben Everill, 400 words)
- -
European Masters, Crans-sur-Sierre, Switzerland (to Sept. 2)
Copy on merit
- - - -
ATHLETICS
Diamond League, Zurich
ZURICH - Usain Bolt, who runs in the 200 metres at the
Weltklassse Diamond League meeting, is one of 15 London Olympic
gold medallists in action at the Letzigrund. (ATHLETICS-ZURICH/,
pix, by Brian Homewood, expect first lead by 1930)
- - - -
CYCLING
Tour of Spain (to Sept. 9)
MIRADOR DE EZARO, Spain - Stage 12 is a 190.5-km run from
Vilagarcia de Arousa to the race's fifth summit finish, at
Mirador de Ézaro. Spain's Joaquim Rodríguez is the overall
leader. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect by 1830, by
Alasdair Fotheringham, 400 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
The Detroit Tigers visit the Kansas City Royals needing a
win to keep pace with the Chicago White Sox in the
hotly-contested American League Central Division.
(BASEBALL-TIGERS/, expect by 0330, 250 words)
- - - -
PARALYMPICS
Paralympic Games, London (to Sept. 9)
LONDON - Beijing 100 metres silver medallist Jerome
Singleton predicts an epic final at the London Paralympics and
some of the best amputee sprinting ever seen.
(PARALYMPICS/SINGLETON, (INTERVIEW), expect by 1430, by Tom
Pilcher, 500 words)
- -
LONDON - Multiple swimming world champion Mallory Weggemann
has had more than four years to come to terms with her
disability and is determined to land more titles at her first
Paralympics. (PARALYMPICS/WEGGEMANN, (INTERVIEW), expect by
1700, by Tom Pilcher, 500 words)
- - - -
(London Duty Editor: Tony Jimenez)