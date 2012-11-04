ENSCHEDE, Netherlands Nov 4 Twente Enschede showed they had recovered fully from their midweek Dutch Cup elimination by second division Den Bosch with a 3-0 win over Feyenoord on Sunday to move back to top of the league.

Steve McClaren's Twente were unconvincing but they were helped by two early goals as Dusan Tadic set up Nacer Chadli to open the scoring after nine minutes before Luc Castaignos punished some hesitation from keeper Kostas Lamprou eight minutes later.

Another blunder from Greek Lamprou allowed Tadic to make it 3-0 from a free-kick.

Twente are top with 28 points after 11 matches, one ahead of PSV Eindhoven who beat Heracles Almelo 4-0 on Saturday.

Vitesse are third with 24 following their 2-0 win at Ajax Amsterdam, who slipped to fifth with 18 points on goal difference ahead of Feyenoord.

In other action, NEC Nijmegen came from behind to beat Groningen 2-1 with Geert Arend Roorda scoring the winner in the final minute to move to seventh with 17 points.

Bottom side VVV Venlo snatched their first win of the season thanks to an Aleksander Radosavljevic goal four minutes into stoppage time in a 2-1 victory over AZ Alkmaar. (Editing by John Mehaffey)