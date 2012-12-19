* Germany's Schalke 04 teams up with ticket seller Viagogo
* Soccer clubs see commercial potential, convenience
* Rugby, cricket say fans risk being priced out
By Keith Weir
LONDON, Dec 19 Germany's Schalke 04 became the
latest top European soccer club to go into partnership with
online ticket vendor Viagogo on Wednesday, embracing a business
that other sports argue is pricing fans out of stadiums.
Once the preserve of shady figures in sidestreets, the sale
of spare tickets for big sports matches has moved on to the
internet with the development of sites like Viagogo and rival
StubHub, which is owned by eBay Inc.
While a growing number of soccer clubs are happy to work
with the websites and tap an additional source of revenue, the
rulers of English rugby and cricket argue that online sales
inflate the price of tickets beyond the reach of many core fans.
"There has always been a resale market for tickets. Everyone
knows that," Ed Parkinson, head of marketing at Viagogo, told
Reuters.
"We're removing all of that murkiness and insecurity. The
deal with Schalke for example is club endorsed, people know the
ticket will be genuine and it's simple to use," he added.
Viagogo, founded in 2006, now has agreements with 10 soccer
clubs in Germany's Bundesliga, 10 in the English Premier League
including champions Manchester City and Chelsea, and a further
10 across Europe.
StubHub, which is a partner of Major League Baseball in the
United States, moved into the British market this season. It has
deals with Premier League soccer clubs Sunderland and Everton,
while an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur starts next season.
StubHub functions purely as a service to allow season ticket
holders to sell unwanted seats. As well as offering a platform
for ticket resales, some clubs also give Viagogo a separate
allocation of seats to sell for matches.
The sale of these tickets online at above face value has
angered some fans and that backlash was a factor in the abrupt
termination this month of Viagogo's partnership with Bundesliga
club Hamburg SV.
NOT CRICKET
The tensions are most apparent in sports like cricket and
rugby where demand for international matches is high.
English rugby and cricket authorities argue the resale of
tickets online nullifies their attempts to control prices and
ensure supporters of grassroots games get access to major
matches.
"The message we want to get across to fans is that they must
not sell tickets at inflated prices," said Andy Walpole, a
spokesman with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
"We feel it goes against the grain of what we are trying to
do as a sport. We want to make the sport as accessible as we can
for as many people as possible," he added.
However, tickets for the sold-out first day of the first
Ashes test between England and Australia next July are already
on offer on Viagogo's website at a price of almost 200 pounds
($320) - well above face value.
The ECB warns it will cancel tickets if it finds they have
been sold on, but its legal options are limited as the law
banning resale of tickets applies only to soccer matches.
The English Rugby Football Union (RFU) won a legal victory
last month forcing Viagogo to identify people who resold tickets
for matches at Twickenham in 2010-11.
That would allow it to "name and shame" offenders, cut
allocations to member clubs selling on tickets or ultimately try
to recover profits through court action.
Viagogo said it will comply with the ruling, but added that
its rugby business is busier than ever.
StubHub is also selling tickets for rugby's Six Nations
matches online but believes that ultimately cooperation is the
key.
"If there are ways we can work with rights holders like the
RFU, we would like to discuss it with them," said Nick Harford,
director of partnerships, at StubHub.
"We have ambitions to work with as many leading rights
holders as we can," he added.