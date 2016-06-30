June 30 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, the largest U.S. sporting goods retailer, is set to win the auction for the intellectual property of bankrupt competitor Sports Authority with a bid of $15 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Dick's and Sports Authority still have to finalize paper work on the deal, and a U.S. bankruptcy court judge has to approve it, two sources said on Thursday.

The intellectual property of Sports Authority includes its e-commerce website, SportsAuthority.com, a loyalty program with 28.5 million members, and a list consisting of 114 million customer files, according to an advertisement for the intellectual property auction.

Sports Authority held a bankruptcy auction for its assets on Wednesday. Reuters reported last week that Dick's also submitted a bid for 17 Sports Authority stores, with other retailers making offers for only single locations.

The sources asked not to be identified because the outcome of the auction is not yet public. Dick's and Sports Authority did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)