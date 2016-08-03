(Adds statement from Broncos)
By Jessica DiNapoli and Tom Hals
NEW YORK/WILMINGTON, Del Aug 3 The Denver
Broncos professional football team will acquire the naming
rights to its Mile High Stadium from Sports Authority after the
bankrupt U.S. sporting goods retailer failed to find a new
sponsor for the venue, according to a Tuesday court filing.
The deal comes less than three weeks before the Broncos'
first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 20.
The National Football League regular season begins Sept. 8.
Sports Authority acquired the naming rights in 2011 but the
chain filed for bankruptcy in March, citing, in part, debt from
a buyout and loss of market shares to rivals.
The retailer extensively marketed its naming rights for the
stadium as part of the sale of its assets, but no cash bids came
in, according to the filing.
Sports Authority extended the deadline for bids on the
rights several times, as potential buyers considered the
contract, which runs for five seasons until 2021, according to
an advertisement for it.
The retailer contacted more than 200 potential buyers, and
seven looked at the online data room for the contract, according
to the filing.
A spokesman for Sports Authority did not immediately return
a request for comment.
The Denver Broncos said in a statement that the name of the
stadium, Sports Authority Field at Mile High, has not yet
changed, and there was no timetable for securing a new naming
rights agreement.
"The Broncos look forward to working with the (owner of the
stadium) in establishing a new long-term relationship with a
stadium naming rights partner," the Broncos said.
A U.S. bankruptcy court judge must still approve the
transfer of the contract to the Broncos, which it will share
with the company that manages the stadium.
Nels Popp, a professor at the University of North Carolina,
said he would shocked if the team does not find a stadium
sponsor, but he expected it could take a year as the deals often
involve add-ons such as conference space and season tickets.
"Fans think of it just as the name on the building, of
slapping logos on the building and it's done," he said. "It
tends to be a lot more involved than that."
The deal calls for Sports Authority to pay $50,000 to the
team and company. The team and company will assume the
obligation to make a payment of $3.6 million that was due Aug. 1
under the contract.
Sports Authority sold the rest of its intellectual property,
including its e-commerce website, SportsAuthority.com, a loyalty
program and customer files, to competitor Dick's Sporting Goods
Inc earlier this summer.
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Richard Chang)