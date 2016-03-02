UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 2 Sports Authority Inc said it filed for Chapter 11 protection on Wednesday, making it the first major U.S. retailer to file for bankruptcy this year amid fierce competition from giants like Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Amazon.com Inc.
Englewood, Colorado-based Sports Authority, with more than 450 stores, is owned by private equity group Leonard Green & Partners LP.
The sporting goods retailer said on Wednesday that it expects to have access to up to $595 million in debtor-in-possession financing. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Benagluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.