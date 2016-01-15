NEW YORK Jan 15 Sports Authority Inc, the U.S. sporting goods retailer with more than 450 stores, told Reuters on Friday it would miss a key debt interest payment, a decision that could move it closer to bankruptcy.

"Although Sports Authority currently has sufficient liquidity to conduct its business operations and to make the current interest payment on the subordinated mezzanine debt, after consultation with our senior lenders we elected not to make the interest payment while we continue these discussions," the company said in an emailed statement.

Sports Authority, owned by private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners LP, has struggled with inconsistent operating performance over the past four-plus years, according to a research note from Moody's Investors Service. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch and Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)