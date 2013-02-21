LONDON Feb 21 Sports Direct International PLC : * Group sales for the 13 weeks ending 27 January 2013 were up 21.1% to £589.5M

(2012: £486.8M) * Gross profit increased 22.7% to £244.8M (2012: £199.5M). * Q3 group sales for up 21.1% to £589.5M (2012: £486.8M) * We are certain of reaching our 2013 full year targeted underlying EBITDA of

