LONDON, July 18 Sports Direct International PLC : * Reported profit before tax up 40.0% to £207.2M (52 weeks FY 2012: £148.0M) * UK Sports retail like-for-like stores gross contribution increased by 11.2% * Underlying profit before tax 208.1 million STG * Exceeded the second underlying EBITDA target of £250M * Trading is ahead of management's expectations for the first quarter * Board has decided not to propose the super-stretch executive bonus share

scheme for mike ashley at agm * Board has decided to review various options with regard to remunerating mike

ashley * Board has decided not to propose a dividend in respect to FY 2013