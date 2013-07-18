LONDON, July 18 Sports Direct International PLC
:
* Reported profit before tax up 40.0% to £207.2M (52 weeks FY
2012: £148.0M)
* UK Sports retail like-for-like stores gross contribution
increased by 11.2%
* Underlying profit before tax 208.1 million STG
* Exceeded the second underlying EBITDA target of £250M
* Trading is ahead of management's expectations for the first
quarter
* Board has decided not to propose the super-stretch executive
bonus share
scheme for mike ashley at agm
* Board has decided to review various options with regard to
remunerating mike
ashley
* Board has decided not to propose a dividend in respect to FY
2013