(Corrects paragraph 3 to say the company's third quarter ended on Jan 22, not Feb 14)

* Q3 profit up 10 pct

* Company certain of reaching underlying EBITDA target

* Will review final dividend

Feb 15 Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer Sports Direct International said third-quarter profit rose 10 percent on strong online sales and that it expected to achieve its full-year EBITDA target.

The company, which owns Sports World and Lillywhites stores as well as brands including Slazenger, Lonsdale and Dunlop, said third-quarter profit was 184.4 million pounds ($288.9 million), up from 167.3 million, a year ago.

Total sales jumped 9 percent to 453.8 million pounds for the quarter ended Jan. 22.

Sports Direct, controlled by Newcastle United soccer club owner Mike Ashley, said it was confident of reaching full-year underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) target of 215 million pounds, before charges related to a bonus scheme.

The company will also review its final dividend at the end of its fiscal year due to strong results, it said. ($1 = 0.6382 British pounds) (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)