* Q3 profit up 10 pct

* Company certain of reaching EBITDA targets

* Cites strong results for dividend review

* Shares rise 6.2 pct (Adds details, analyst comment and stock movement)

Feb 15 Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer Sports Direct International Plc said it would consider paying a dividend at the end of its fiscal year, following strong third-quarter results.

Shares of the company, controlled by Newcastle United soccer club owner Mike Ashley, rose as much as 6.2 percent to 279.2 pence -- their highest level in nearly five years.

"Underlying performance in the (third quarter), particularly since December, has outperformed management's expectations," Chief Executive Dave Forsey said in a statement.

"In light of this strong performance, the board will be reviewing the group's dividend policy at the end of this financial year."

The company had suspended its dividend in 2009 as it focused on paying down debt.

Singer Capital Markets said this implies scope for a final dividend this year and the certainty of a payment next year.

The brokerage estimates a dividend of 5.6 pence this fiscal year and 8.4 pence in the next.

Sports Direct also said it was confident of reaching full-year underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) target of 215 million pounds ($336.9 million), before charges related to a bonus scheme.

The company is also certain it will achieve what it calls its "super stretch" goal of 225 million pounds in EBITDA for the year.

In December, Sports Direct said if it meets the "super stretch" goal, Ashley -- its biggest shareholder with about 70 percent stake -- will receive a bonus of 6 million shares, worth 15.72 million pounds based on the stock's last closing price.

ONLINE BOOST

The company, which owns Sports World and Lillywhites stores as well as brands including Slazenger, Lonsdale and Dunlop, said third-quarter profit rose 10 percent 184.4 million pounds due to strong online sales.

Total sales jumped 9 percent to 453.8 million pounds for the quarter ended Jan. 22.

Panmure Gordon & Co analyst Philip Dorgan said Sports Direct's online opportunity was still under-appreciated.

"We think that Sports Direct can significantly increase its online penetration, both in the UK and in Europe," Dorgan wrote in a note. He raised the company's earnings forecast by 8 percent for the year. ($1 = 0.6382 British pounds) (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)