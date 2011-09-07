(Adds detail, background)
* Q1 sales 410 mln stg, up 0.5 pct
* Retail sales up 0.8 pct
* Pays out 2 mln stg success fee to golfer Darren Clarke
LONDON, Sept 7 Sports Direct , Britain's
biggest sporting goods retailer, said it would meet its year
profit target even though it had to fork out a 2 million pounds
($3.2 million) success fee to golfer Darren Clarke for winning
The Open Championship in July.
Clarke wears the firm's Dunlop brand.
Sports Direct, controlled by Newcastle United soccer club
owner Mike Ashley, said on Wednesday it was on track to make its
2011-12 target for underlying earnings before tax, interest,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 215 million pounds
before staff bonus scheme costs
It made underlying EBITDA of 200.4 million pounds in
2010-11, inclusive of bonus costs.
The firm, which owns Sports World and Lillywhites stores as
well as brands including Slazenger, Lonsdale and Dunlop, said
total sales rose 0.5 percent to 410 million pounds in the 13
weeks to July 25, although gross profit fell 5.7 percent to 174
million pounds.
Retail sales increased 0.8 percent to 368 million pounds,
against tough comparatives as the soccer World Cup was taking
place in the same period last year.
Revenue in the brands division fell 2.3 percent.
Shares in Sports Direct, 71 percent of which are owned by
Ashley, have increased by 85 percent over the last year.
The stock closed at 210 pence on Tuesday, valuing the
business at 1.2 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.625 British Pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Rhys Jones)