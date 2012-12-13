* To propose new one-off shares bonus for controller Ashley
* Pay-out worth 39 million pounds at current prices
* H1 group underlying EBITDA up 17.2 pct to 163.2 mln stg
* Says confident of reaching year underlying EBITDA target
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Dec 13 The billionaire founder of Sports
Direct could net a one-off shares bonus worth about 39
million pounds ($63 million) after Britain's biggest sporting
goods retailer said it was considering a new payout proposal.
The group, which owns Sports Direct.com and Lillywhites
stores as well as brands like Slazenger, said it was considering
granting majority shareholder Mike Ashley 10 million shares,
which would vest in 2018 if performance targets were met.
Ashley holds 71 percent of Sports Direct's equity and is
executive deputy chairman. He takes no salary and generates
significant free advertising for the firm through his ownership
of English Premier League soccer club Newcastle United.
Shares in the FTSE 250 firm, which have doubled in value in
a year, were down 6.0 percent to 384.7 pence at 1249 GMT,
valuing Ashley's potential payout at about 39 million pounds.
The new proposal comes after the firm's shareholders in
September rejected plans to grant Ashley 8 million shares
because of the limited performance criteria involved and because
the scheme was potentially open to other executives.
Sports Direct said that, after listening to feedback, the
new scheme would be specific to Ashley and included new
performance targets. The revised proposal would have to be
passed by shareholders and will likely be put to them in early
2013.
"The board remains committed to implementing a scheme to
recognise the ongoing substantial and essential contribution of
Mike Ashley," it said on Thursday.
The news came as the firm reported a 17 percent rise in
profit for the first half of its financial year, helped by a
sporting summer which included a strong performance from Britain
at the London Olympics. It added that it expected to raise its
profit targets for 2014 and 2015.
The group said underlying earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and before the costs of
its employee bonus share scheme were 163 million pounds ($263
million) in the 26 weeks to Oct. 28.
That compared with 139.2 million posted in the same period a
year ago. The group is targeting underlying EBITDA for 2012-13
of 270 million pounds, before a charge for bonus share schemes.
The group said that based on its strong performance it would
likely increase its underlying EBITDA targets for the next two
financial years from 290 million pounds to 310 million in 2014,
and from 340 million pounds to 360 million in 2015.
While many UK retailers have struggled as consumers grapple
with rising prices and muted wage growth, heavy discounter
Sports Direct has coped well, benefiting from the woes of its
rivals, a growing internet presence, highly motivated staff due
to a lucrative bonus scheme and European expansion.
In October the firm bought 20 stores and nearly all the
stock of rival JJB Sports after it fell into administration and
closed the bulk of its stores.
Analysts at Panmure Gordon maintained its 'Buy' rating on
the stock: "Sports Direct has announced excellent profit growth
in H1 and there looks to be plenty of momentum in all of its
businesses. It clearly fully-capitalised upon the summer of
sport and, given its asset acquisitions from the administrator,
it should continue to benefit from the demise of JJB."