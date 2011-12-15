* Ashley to be granted 6 mln shares if targets met

* On track for FY underlying EBITDA of 215 mln stg

* H1 underlying EBITDA 139.2 mln stg vs 136.5 mln stg

* Cuts debt, no dividend

* Shares up 1 pct (Adds detail, CEO, analyst comment)

By James Davey

LONDON, Dec 15 Mike Ashley, executive deputy chairman and majority shareholder of Sports Direct , Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer, could be in line to receive a bonus of 6 million shares if investors back a proposed new scheme.

Ashley, who holds 71.2 percent of Sports Direct's equity, currently receives no remuneration, is not a participant in the current executive scheme and generates significant free advertising for the firm through his ownership of English Premier League soccer club Newcastle United.

"(This) is a situation the board wishes to remedy," Sports Direct said on Thursday, as it reported a 2 percent rise in first-half profit.

Subject to shareholder approval in September, and if the group's year to end-March 2012 underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and before the costs of an employee bonus share scheme, is 225 million pounds Ashley will be granted 6 million shares.

Worth about 12 million pounds at Sports Direct's current share price they will vest in 2018 only if two further performance criteria are met.

These are Sports Direct making underlying EBITDA of 265 million pounds in 2012/13, 280 million in 2013/14 and 325 million in 2014/15. Its net debt/EBITDA ratio must also be 1.5 or less in 2014/15.

The company said it was "very confident" of reaching its 2011-12 underlying EBITDA target of 215 million pounds, which is less arduous than Ashley's "super stretch" target, after making 139.2 million pounds in the six months to Oct. 23, up from 136.5 million pounds in the same period last year.

"The announcement of 'super stretch' targets for Mike Ashley look interesting. We think that Sports Direct has excellent growth prospects and that this is not reflected in the valuation," said Panmure Gordon analyst Philip Dorgan.

Sports Direct, which owns Sports World and Lillywhites stores as well as brands including Slazenger, Lonsdale and Dunlop, said first-half revenue rose 8.4 percent to 888.6 million pounds.

COPING BETTER THAN MOST

With consumers' disposable incomes being squeezed by rising prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures, British retailers are generally struggling.

Latest data showed retail sales pared in November some of the previous month's surprisingly solid gain.

Sports Direct has coped better than most, benefiting from a motivated staff due to a lucrative bonus scheme, a growing online offer, European expansion, and the woes of rival JJB Sports.

It said it was trading in line with internal expectations in the key Christmas trading period and excited about the potential boost to trade in 2012 from the European soccer championship and the London Olympics.

Chief Executive Dave Forsey said he expected the two events to boost EBITDA by 15-20 million pounds.

"The Euros plus an Olympics equals a World Cup, that's how we think about it," he said.

The firm cut its net debt by 23.3 percent to 114.3 million pounds but is not paying a dividend due to its expansion plans.

Shares in the firm, which have increased by 37 percent over the last year, were down 1.9 percent at 195.5 pence at 1010 GMT, valuing the business at 1.13 billion pounds.

Ashley floated the firm at 300 pence a share in 2007. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Paul Sandle and Jane Merriman)