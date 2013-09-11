LONDON, Sept 11 Britain's biggest sporting goods
retailer Sports Direct posted an 18.2 percent rise in
first quarter sales on Wednesday, sustaining a strong
performance that is set to lift it into the UK's leading share
index.
The firm, controlled by billionaire Newcastle United soccer
club owner Mike Ashley, said trading in the 13 weeks to July 28
had been ahead of its expectations with group sales of 613.3
million pounds ($964 million) versus 519 million a year earlier.
Gross profit increased 23.2 percent to 260.1 million pounds
with quarterly retail sales that were up 14.5 percent.
Later on Wednesday the company is set to be promoted to the
FTSE 100 share index after its share price jumped to
all-time highs following a 40 percent surge in profit in July.