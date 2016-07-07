(Corrects to show underlying profit before tax fell, reported
pretax rose)
LONDON, July 7 British retailer Sports Direct
reported an 8.4 percent drop in annual underlying profit
before tax on Thursday, blaming tough conditions on the high
street and negative publicity about its working practices.
The company, which is not paying a dividend, said current
political uncertainty after Britain voted to leave the European
Union last month was likely to act as a continuing drag on
consumer confidence.
"When combined with the structural difficulties for UK
retailers, including high street footfall, and our exposure to
the weakness of the pound against the U.S. dollar, these
factors make the current outlook for FY17 somewhat uncertain and
therefore hard to predict," the company said in a statement.
Sports Direct reported underlying profit before tax for the
year to April 24 of 275.2 million pounds ($358 million) on
revenue up 2.5 percent at 2.9 billion pounds. Reported pretax
profit rose 15.4 percent to 361.8 million pounds.
Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation slipped 0.5 percent to 381.4 million pounds, just
within its guidance of 380-420 million given in January.
($1 = 0.7684 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Susan Fenton)